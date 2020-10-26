It wasn’t the 38-year-old hunter’s first time in the bush. The Texan had been a hunter for years, having explored the backcountry with a guide all over the West when he decided to trek deep into the Shoshone National Forest in search of elk earlier this month.
Details were scarce from Park County Search and Rescue, but one thing was clear: the Texan had a plan. He was going to bag a prize animal and bring it back to the Lone Star State.
But even the most well-thought-out plan can be laid to waste by one bad step. He got his elk. It fell about 300 feet from the man, an easy distance to cross on flat ground. But the area north of Dubois is not known for being level. The hunter slid 60 feet into a ravine near the Shoshone Plateau, breaking his leg in the fall.
There was no escape from the gulch with a broken leg in the heart of bear country.
He did the only thing he could. He activated a distress beacon and waited.
To the rescue
Fifty-four miles away in Cody, an alarm beeped in the Sheriff’s Office. Someone was in distress, and Park County Search and Rescue sprang into action.
The all-volunteer group has spent countless hours training to rescue people stranded in the backcountry of the entire Big Horn Basin. This was just another rescue, the 25th of the year.
None of them knew what to expect when they climbed into a helicopter on the afternoon of October 9 to begin the search. They had to set down a mile from the injured man and hike through some of the most rugged terrain in the area.
“Down in the river bottom, we had a nice easy landing,” said Taylor Hensen, one of SAR techs there that night. “The ascent up to the injured subject, though, had a lot of elevation gain. In that mile, we went up at least 1,000 feet.”
When six volunteers got on-site and surveyed the damage to the hunter’s leg, it became apparent that this rescue was not going to be as simple as they would like. Getting the injured man out that day was not possible. Darkness was falling, and he needed a chopper. The flight was too dangerous to make after the sun went down.
So they waited with him. All night.
In the night
Bears are opportunists, especially at this time of year as they prepare to hibernate. They’ll take what they can get and rarely turn down food they don’t have to work for.
With a fresh elk carcass less than a football field away from the injured hunter, it was only natural for Wyoming’s most feared predator to make an appearance in the chasm, unperturbed by the small band taking refuge by a fire.
No one saw any bears wander into the camp, and Hensen said the rescuers didn’t encounter any on the way in.
“A couple of us could have sworn we heard some activity, but we never had any issues,” Hensen said.
It was a cold night in the Shoshone, made colder by the creek that flowed through the ravine. It was next to impossible for the volunteers to get any sleep as they waited for the day to break and the chopper to arrive.
The hunter, off the ground and wrapped in blankets, was as comfortable as he could be with a broken leg.
“There wasn’t anywhere to lie down that wasn‘t in the water,” Hensen said.
So they waited.
Rescue
When the Sun came out again, the challenges weren’t over yet. Sublette County sent over its Tip-Top chopper and hovered over the site, lowering a rescuer into the ravine. The hunter was put into a “screamer suit” – a type of full-body harness used to haul a person into the helicopter.
He dangled from the bottom of the chopper until the pilot could find a place to land and get the hunter into the body of the aircraft. The rescue was a success.
“We had a bit of an adventure,” Hensen said. “When you train like we do and something like this pops up, it might seem sort of overwhelming from an outside perspective. For us, it’s just boots on the ground, doing our thing.”
