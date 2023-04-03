A Colorado man allegedly stole a taxi cab outside of the Irma Hotel on March 18 around 2 a.m.
Charles Zachary Crandall, 45, of Loveland, Colo., was charged with the theft of property valued at over $1,000 and a DWUI.
Cody Police officers were dispatched to the Irma Hotel around 1:45 a.m. on March 18 after an Explorer Taxi employee reported her cab had been stolen when she went inside the Irma to make contact with a group that had requested a ride, the affidavit said.
At the time of the dispatch report, Cody Sgt. Beau Egger was patrolling, heading westbound on Yellowstone Avenue when he noticed a vehicle matching the description of the stolen taxi cab, the affidavit said.
“I sped up to catch the vehicle and observed a white colored van very slowly pull into the parking lot of The Cody Hotel,” Egger wrote in the affidavit.
The vehicle continued, “slowly creeping through the parking lot,” the affidavit said.
“I continued to watch the vehicle ... [and] at this time, I observed a taxi placard on the side of the vehicle,” Egger continued in the affidavit. “Dispatch confirmed the vehicle I was observing was in fact the stolen van.”
The cab eventually pulled into a space near the exit/entrance area of the hotel.
Egger illuminated the vehicle with his spotlight and saw the vehicle door open as a male — later identified as Crandall — got out and hid behind the hotel sign, the affidavit said.
While Egger attempted to ask Crandall a series of questions, “the response was unintelligible.” Crandall also stumbled and appeared unsteady on his feet, the affidavit said.
“I asked where he got the vehicle from, and he responded, ‘I don’t know,’” the affidavit said. “At this time, I observed the subject’s speech was slow and slurred, and his eyes were bloodshot [and] glassy, and his eyelids were a purple/red color.”
Egger also saw vomit on Crandall’s shirt and smelled “the overwhelming odor of alcohol coming from his person,” the affidavit said.
Crandall was placed in handcuffs, and subsequently stated, “I don’t know where I got this car,” the affidavit said.
When asked where he had been coming from in the cab, Crandall said, “Last I knew, I was downtown with some friends and tried to get a ride and ended up in this car, and I came here.”
Crandall was arrested, “based off of the subject’s statements, the fact he was in possession and operated the stolen vehicle and the obvious evidence of alcohol impairment I observed,” Egger wrote in the affidavit.
Once in the back of Egger’s patrol car, Crandall made statements suggesting Egger had driven Crandall to The Cody Hotel parking lot.
“Crandall asked who he stole the vehicle from, and I told him from the taxi company. [He] then asked where he took the vehicle from and I told him from the Irma,” Egger wrote in the affidavit. “Crandall replied, ‘I don’t think so. You picked me up from where I took it from.’”
Crandall continued, telling Egger, “I was a hundred percent drunk and was walking through town, and I finally got to where I thought was the Cody Legacy Hotel ... and you picked me up with the vehicle you’re telling me I picked up.”
During his arraignment in Park County Circuit Court March 20, Crandall was given a $7,000 cash or surety bond, which he posted.
As part of his bond conditions, Crandall was ordered not to leave Wyoming or Colorado without the court’s permission, and to not ingest alcohol or be in places that sell it.
If convicted on all charges, Crandall faces up to 10-and-a-half years in prison, and a fine of up to $10,750.
