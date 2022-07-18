For some people, fishing is a major part of retirement after years of hard work, grinding it out in the office, on the road or in the fields.
And for former Kansas Jayhawk star and NBA champion Scot Pollard, fishing was certainly on the agenda, he just happened to be doing it in Cambodia in 2015, on a beach, surrounded by strangers, and having to fish just to try to stave off starvation.
Pollard was one of the celebrities featured in the Celebrities for a Cause events last weekend around town, including a golf fundraiser Friday at Olive Glenn Golf Club.
Pollard ended up on season 32 of Survivor, one of the longest running and most popular reality competition shows in America.
And shortly into the season, he found himself part of one of the most dramatic, compelling challenges ever captured on camera.
“It was really hot that day, but it was really hot every day,” Pollard said during his visit to Cody last week. “It just happened to be on that day it was a little further into the season, so we were all dehydrated and hungry.”
The Survivors were tasked with going through a series of obstacles in the hot sand, under a hot sun, before digging as fast as they could for three bags buried deep in the ground.
What unfolded was nothing short of chaos, as three of the competitors nearly died of heat stroke, one of whom had to be evacuated by helicopter to receive medical attention.
“I had learned from that very first challenge, rowing and pushing those boats, those boats were extremely heavy, that I needed to pace myself,” Pollard said. “I got really close to having a problem myself after that first challenge.”
Pollard ended up finding two bags quickly deep down in the sand, but his three teammates struggled to find the third, as did the other two teams.
They dug, and dug, and dug with no results for nearly an hour.
The competitors began to show their exhaustion immediately, and after 45 minutes of digging with sweat pouring down, some began to falter.
“After that first challenge it was like, okay, I’ve got to take it easy,” Pollard said. “I’m not as young as I used to be. I was 40 when I was on that show. I can’t do that kind of stuff anymore, and I am competing against people half my age, half my size and half my weight.”
At 6 feet, 11 inches tall and nearly 300 pounds, Pollard appeared as if he had had enough digging, lowering his head and finding any way to keep motivated.
After the Brains team finally found its final bag and finished rolling some balls into holes to complete the challenge, Survivor legend Debbie Wanner collapsed on the sand struggling to breathe, knowing full well she was suffering from heat stroke.
“Heat stroke is like being roasted alive,” Wanner said during the episode.
Pollard’s team still had a chance to win second place, and the former basketball star nearly pulled out a remarkable last-minute finish for his team, but his Brawn team finished dead last, going through the pain and suffering for nothing.
One of the stars of the Beauty team, Caleb Reynolds, young and seemingly in perfect shape, collapsed onto his back suffering from the oppressive heat and physical torment.
“I was conserving energy and it was crazy to see Caleb with all of his energy and effort, but he overdid it,” Pollard said. “He went down after winning the challenge for his team and then all hell broke loose.”
Pollard’s teammate Cydney Gillon, a young body builder, went down onto the sand struggling to breathe, crying, shaking violently and unable to communicate.
Everyone on the production crew became essential personnel as they scrambled to cool down the competitors and bring their body temperatures back to normal.
A helicopter was called in and Reynolds was evacuated from the beach in one of the most memorable moments in Survivor history.
And what were Pollard and his team competing so hard for to finish second?
A little salt, pepper and some olive oil.
“I knew where he went, and that was about it,” Pollard’s wife Dawn said. “He was gone for seven weeks and when we watched the show together it was like, ‘What was that?’ But then you hear some of the back story and you understand a little more.”
Dawn, along with Scot’s three children, were safe back at home with no idea the kind of torture Scot and the rest of the cast were going through.
Dawn kept a journal every day of what Scot was missing while he was away, and when he returned she didn’t want to know what happened in Cambodia. She wanted to find out at the same time as everybody else.
Scot made it further than most on the show, and still keeps in touch with a few of his fellow castmates.
While he was away and isolated from the rest of the world, however, something inside him clicked, and he made one of the best decisions ever.
“I had a dream while he was gone that when he came back, he said we were going to have a baby,” Dawn said. “When he got his phone back he called from over there and said, ‘I missed you and, let’s have a baby.’ So, we have a 6-year-old son because of it.”
Scot lost 46 pounds in 28 days competing on the show, became one of the main focuses of the episodes with some of his antics, and didn’t win the million dollar prize, yet ended up with a little better prize than he expected anyway.
And, through it all, it was still a fun way to spend some retirement time.
“I wouldn’t do it again,” Scot said. “I’m too old. My body can’t take it.”
Dawn, however, wouldn’t mind the experience.
“Heck I’d do it,” Dawn said. “But I think we would love to do The Amazing Race. That would be a lot of fun.”
So, who knows? TV viewers may get the opportunity to see the Pollards skip around the globe competing on another reality TV show and going through some more physical, demanding challenges.
“Heck, Survivor was fun, though,” Scot said. “Hanging out on the beach and trying to win some money? I loved it.”
