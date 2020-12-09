A number of notable Cody citizens have been infected with the COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Three recently shared their stories with the Enterprise.
County commissioner
Park County Commissioner Chairman Joe Tilden, 70, came down with the virus in November. He said he didn’t start experiencing symptoms until more than 10 days after being infected at a friend’s Halloween party, leading to contagion risks because he attended a commissioner meeting after being infected.
“I got a text (from the infected party) at 11:30 p.m. at Tuesday,” the day of that meeting, Tilden said. “The next day I talked to (Park County Nursing Manager Bill) Crampton about it. The day after that it hit me with vengeance.”
He received a confirmed positive test that day.
Tilden had a short but strong case of the virus, having to go to the emergency room at one point and receiving a take-home ventilator.
A former smoker of 35 years, he said he regrets not wearing a face mask more.
“I took it seriously, I wore a mask in Walmart and Albertsons, but I honestly didn’t worry about it,” he said. “After that first wave … people thought it was no big deal. Now, it’s hit the state with vengeance.”
Longtime county GOP member
Carol Armstrong, 87, got the virus after attending a political rally for a local House candidate in late July. She said she had no symptoms initially but said she knew she had been exposed, so started quarantining immediately and then took multiple COVID-19 tests because she knew herself to be a high-risk individual. A friend who was hospitalized for the virus also gave her some perspective.
She said when the symptoms came on they were significant, causing her oxygen levels to drop, noticeable dehydration, lack of appetite, extreme fatigue and a high fever.
“It just zaps you of energy,” she said, mentioning it took her a couple weeks to get back to full strength.
Armstrong took vitamins D3 and C, zinc supplements, as well as a healthy intake of smoothies in fighting the virus.
“I just couldn’t get enough moisture,” she said.
She said she was rejected on her request to get a prescription for hydroxychloroquine locally so she had to see a South Dakota doctor who would prescribe her the medicine that she still picked up locally.
The Wyoming Board of Medicine issued a warning earlier this year, urging doctors to not prescribe hydroxychloroquine, a drug known for treating malaria, lupus and arthritis, to fight the coronavirus, despite President Donald Trump promoting it for this purpose.
Armstrong said the drug helped her recover from the virus three days after feeling symptoms.
“I’m not willing to be sick and get no treatment,” Armstrong said. “I’m not willing to wait and see what happens.
“I’m thoroughly convinced it helped.”
City council member
Cody City Council member Jerry Fritz, 57, experienced a wave of symptoms over a week that convinced him he had COVID-19, but he never got official confirmation through a test. His strong suspicion led to quarantine at home, unable to go to work at the Wyoming Department of Transportation or appear in city council chambers.
He said the symptoms came in waves.
“The first couple of days I just felt blah,” he said.
Fritz said his joints started hurting, and then for the last three days he developed breathing issues.
“I thought after three days of that I needed to go to the ER,” he said.
So he struggled to take a shower and decided to rest until mid-morning.
“Then I started feeling better,” he said.
He recommends people who contract the virus not wait as he did if they develop a symptom as serious as difficulty breathing.
“People should go in to the hospital,” he said. “I probably would have been better off with proper medication. Thankfully WYDOT took care of me.”
