The Park County Sheriff deputy involved in a shooting in August of last year that led to the death of Cody resident Jack McGlothlin was cleared June 6 by a Sweetwater County investigator, who found that the use of deadly force was justified.
On Aug. 30, 2022, Lt. Mark Hartman attempted to stop 37-year-old McGlothlin near US 14A between Powell and Cody.
At the time, McGlothlin had an active warrant for criminal trespass and stalking charges, a press release from Sweetwater County and Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Erramouspe said.
Park County and Prosecuting Attorney Brian Skoric assigned Erramouspe the case Feb. 7 and, after reviewing the evidence, found it corroborated Hartman’s statements.
“The evidence shows that McGlothlin did not comply with the lawful commands to stop for Lt. Hartman and attempted to elude him as well,” the release said. “When he did eventually stop on the canal road, he left his vehicle with a shotgun and approached the location of Lt. Hartman armed with a shotgun.”
Erramouspe wrote that evidence proved McGlothlin had attempted to wrest a patrol rifle from Hartman and that McGlothlin had his hands on Hartman’s throat, the release said.
Hartman told the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation that on Aug. 30, 2022, he had passed McGlothlin driving on the Willwood Dam Road and knew he had an active warrant for his arrest, which Park County Dispatch had confirmed, the release said.
After making contact with McGlothlin, McGlothlin said, “you’re Mark Hartman. You’re not taking me to jail,” the release said.
McGlothlin then hit Hartman in the chest, and took off in his vehicle. Hartman pursued him, the release said.
Hartman saw McGlothlin drive down the canal road, then stopped and exited his vehicle with a shotgun pointed towards Hartman, the release said. Hartman got out of his patrol vehicle and went to the back of it to retrieve his rifle, the affidavit said.
As McGlothlin tried to get the rifle from Hartman, Hartman kept one hand on the rifle and drew his side firearm with the other, the release said.
“Hartman recalled telling McGlothlin, ‘Jack, I don’t want to kill you,’” the release said. “McGlothlin replied that he was ‘going to have to.’”
Park County Undersheriff Andy Varian was the first to arrive on scene, and provided a statement.
“McGlothlin was known to local law enforcement and was known to have firearms on his person or near him,” the release said. “That is why [Varian] started driving towards Lt. Hartman when he heard McGlothlin’s name over the radio.”
While en route to the location, Varian said he “believed he heard Lt. Hartman state ‘help’ over the radio,” the release said.
When Varian arrived, he saw Hartman conducting CPR on McGlothlin. He noticed that Hartman had scratches on his hand and discoloration on his neck, the release said.
Varian said Hartman advised he was able to get McGlothlin’s gun away from him, but McGlothlin then came for Hartman’s gun, the release said.
Deputy Tyler Patterson also responded to Hartman’s location after hearing Hartman advise dispatch he was going to stop McGlothlin, the release said.
Patterson said upon arrival he found McGlothlin on his back and Hartman 20 feet away from the body, the release said.
“Hartman advised that he tried stopping McGlothlin but he got out of his vehicle and ‘started charging me with a shotgun,’” Patterson said in a statement.
Hartman also told Patterson that McGlothlin had choked him, and that at one point, they were fighting over the shotgun.
“Patterson observed redness on Lt. Hartman’s neck,” the release said.
DCI Special Agent Shane Reece, who inspected the scene, said he saw “visible disturbances” on the roadway that were “consistent with a scuffle,” the release said.
An autopsy of McGlothlin, done on Sept. 4, 2022, showed the cause of death was two gunshot wounds to the mid-chest. The gunshots were fired at close range, the release said.
McGlothlin’s DNA was also found on the collar of Hartman’s shirt, the release said.
Erramouspe said his conclusion was based solely on statements from Hartman and other law enforcement, the scene itself, statements overhead over the radio and evidence collected.
“Hartman did not have dash cam ... nor was he equipped with a body camera,” the release said. “Had either of those been present in this incident, questions regarding the specific details of the struggle and the ensuing shots fired may be answered.”
