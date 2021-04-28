A grizzly bears was relocated from near Meeteetse on Monday after being caught by officials who were working to mitigate cattle depredations west of town.
At the direction of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department captured and relocated the adult male grizzly bear on April 26 on the Jojo Creek drainage approximately 23 miles southwest of Meeteetse
The captured bear was not associated with a conflict. Because the bear was not the individual responsible for attacking livestock, it was relocated to suitable habitat.
