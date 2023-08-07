Local firm Engineering Associates was awarded the contract to assist with the design of the North Powell Bicycle and Pedestrian Facilities Improvements project.
Bike, pedestrian project moves forward
- By MORGAN PHILLIPS morgan@codyenterprise.com
