Former Sen. Al Simpson will soon receive one of the nation’s highest civilian honors.
President Joe Biden recently told Simpson he would be receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Simpson, who worked with Biden when both were in the U.S. Senate, will be the 29th senator to receive the honor.
The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors, according to a White House release.
