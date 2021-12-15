Two local law enforcement officers were honored with letters of commendation from the U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday for the investigative work they performed in a recent federal narcotics case that led to the indictments of four people.
Cody Police Officer Blake Stinson and Park County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tom Toohey were honored during the county commissioners meeting for intercepting packages containing narcotics through the mail, and identifying the people responsible for shipping meth to the local area. The investigation was led by agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and postal inspectors with the U.S. Postal Inspections Service in Cheyenne.
According to court documents, William Taylor and Phillip Dobbins, both of Cody, were arrested in March and July for running a multi-state drug distribution network, in which meth and other narcotics were either mailed or brought back by vehicle from Sacramento, Calif., to Cody and Park County. Although agents had been monitoring the two for some time, it was solely local authorities who found mass quantities of meth in their possession, an important element for effective prosecution.
“The officer’s and deputy’s knowledge of the criminal element in Park County assisted agents and inspectors in the identification, arrest and prosecutions of multiple high-level drug offenders operating a methamphetamine distribution network,” said Denver Division Inspector in Charge Ruth Mendonça in a letter read by R.J. Fergon, public information officer for the U.S. Postal Inspectors, at Tuesday’s meeting.
Dobbins and Martin
Authorities determined Taylor had mailed at least four ounces of meth to Cody and a P.O. box connected to Dobbins. Two different parcels Taylor allegedly mailed to Dobbins were intercepted by authorities.
On March 23,Stinson pulled over Dobbins and Natosha Martin in their 2001 Cadillac Deville on the Greybull Highway when he saw them unable to maintain a single lane of travel. Initially, Dobbins was arrested for being under the influence of controlled substances, and a search warrant was requested for the car.
Inside their vehicle 12.5 ounces of meth as well as marijuana and hypodermic needles were found.
Martin said they had got the meth from Aurora, Colo., where they had just returned from when pulled over. She admitted to selling meth for Dobbins, who told her she would make enough money from these transactions to move from her residence.
On Oct. 12, Martin was sentenced in federal court to 37 months in prison.
Taylor & Walsh
Taylor moved to Cody in May and continued distributing meth in the local area after Dobbins and Martin were arrested.
By June, authorities had been granted a search warrant for Taylor’s Facebook account and his cellphone location data.
Melissa Walsh (Peralez), a California resident, attempted to mail 1.9 ounces of meth to Taylor in Cody on June 27. Authorities had been surveilling their Facebook conversations regarding this package, and Taylor directed Walsh to buy the meth from a woman named “Janet” and then mail the meth to him.
This package, which Walsh put her name and address on and was seen on camera surveillance delivering, was intercepted before it even left California. Walsh was arrested and on Nov. 29 pleaded guilty to distributing 50 grams of meth or more. She will be sentenced Feb. 17.
In mid-July, agents determined Taylor was making his way back to Cody from Sacramento and pulled him over on US 14-16-20 West.
Toohey saw Taylor’s 2008 Ford Edge traveling on the North Fork Highway near Streamside Drive in Wapiti the evening of the arrest. He saw Taylor commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop.
Upon conversation with Taylor, Toohey noticed what appeared to be meth residue around the driver’s area of the vehicle and called in a K9 drug unit.
Inside the vehicle, authorities found seven ounces of meth, 1.58 ounces of marijuana, and nearly 6.5 grams of heroin.
Taylor and Dobbins had been coordinating drug transactions since at least July 2020. Two different parcels Taylor allegedly mailed to Dobbins were intercepted by authorities. Authorities found Facebook messages between the men, with Taylor’s instructions for how to make purchases and wire payments. A meth purchase for another individual was arranged between the two.
Agents orchestrated two undercover purchases with Taylor in June, with Department of Criminal Investigations Special Agent Juliet Fish acting as the buyer in each. Fish was at Tuesday’s ceremony and said her division has similar letters of commendation that will also be awarded soon.
“We appreciate Deputy Toohey and Officer Stinson, we sincerely would not have made these cases without them,” she said.
In total, 1.5 pounds of meth, as well as heroin, marijuana, hydrocodone and GHB were seized from the defendants.
“All for the purpose of being redistributed in Cody,” Mendonça wrote.
Taylor pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distributing 50 grams of meth or more during his hearing Nov. 8, with a charge for possessing 50 grams of meth or more set to be dismissed at his sentencing Feb. 2. He will receive a mandatory minimum of at least five years in prison for this offense.
Mendonça credited local authorities for laying the groundwork for the federal indictments. He said the arrest of these suspects sent a “ripple effect” through the drug community, felt over several states. Fergon said it is not often his department does recognition ceremonies like these.
“Without their knowledge of this community and eagerness to be proactive, this case and subsequent investigations would not have been possible,” Mendonça wrote.
Dobbins still on the lam
An active arrest warrant is still out for Dobbins after he left the Life House drug treatment center in Sheridan where he was staying in October. His disappearance occurred shortly after U.S. District Court Judge Kelly Rankin’s order made earlier in the day Oct. 5 that he must return to prison upon completing his stay at the outpatient treatment facility, despite his plea to be allowed to move back to Cody.
“The stats would show if you’re looking to find someone sober, you’re more likely to find them sober down the road at a treatment center,” said Dave Shumway, senior director of communications for the Volunteers of America program that runs Life House.
Susan Arnold, senior director of residential services at Life House, added however that some prisons have their own drug rehabilitation programs.
Shumway said the facility is not secure, although clients are not allowed to use cellphones while there.
