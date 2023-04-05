Local nonprofit Holiday Helpers is continuing a search for a building it can call its own, and asking for community donations to help make that building a reality.
The organization recently launched a $250,000 fundraising campaign for the new facility.
“Our goal is to have the funds raised by the end of July, and the building ready for occupancy by the Christmas season,” program coordinator Jacque Sims said. “We only really need a shell of a building with some insulation for this year. But it will be so nice to finally have a building of our own.”
Holiday Helpers was launched in 1999 with the original goal of “making sure no child goes without Christmas,” Sims said. The organization serves an average of 270 families a year, she’d previously told the Enterprise.
Since its inception, the nonprofit has moved from building to building each holiday season, choosing its rentals based on availability and affordability, Sims said. It’s unpredictable how large the building will be, how much it will cost, and — in the case of last year’s rental — whether there will even be functioning utilities, she said.
“We didn’t have heat until after the first week of December last year,” Sims said of the organization’s most recently rented property on Rumsey Avenue. “We worked in the cold. Some of the gals could only work for a couple hours at a time because it got so cold.”
Having a building all its own would also allow the organization to expand the ways it serves families in need, Sims said. Outside of the holiday season, the building would host giveaways of used items.
Sims said she currently has a storage facility filled with donated, used items that she wants to give away for free to those in need, but she has no place where locals can go “shopping” for those items, and no space to accept new donations.
“I have people donating items like washers and dryers and mattresses, but I have nowhere to store that stuff right now,” she said. “So a lot of those items end up in the landfill, even though I know there are families who could use them. We just don’t have the facilities to accommodate those right now.”
Sims said she is also in talks with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints about hosting regular food distributions for those in need inside the new facility.
The organization is still pursuing a variety of leads for a new facility, but has nothing finalized at this time, Sims said. Sims said she is currently hoping for a building around 4,000 square feet.
Sims is currently estimating the cost of the new facility at $250,000, although that is subject to change. Even after the building is initially constructed, she said she expects to hold regular fundraisers for building upkeep and expenses.
“We never want funds donated for kids at Christmas to pay for a building,” she said.
Sims said she has been blessed by the generosity and support Holiday Helpers has received throughout the years, and she is looking forward to the good the organization can do in a new facility.
“We aid between 15% and 18% of the community each year,” Sims said. “Everybody knows somebody who has been impacted by a Holiday Helpers program. We want that to continue for years to come, and a building is a great way for us to do that.”
Funds can be mailed to P.O. Box 1272, deposited at Big Horn Federal Bank into the Cody Holiday Helpers account or donated through PayPal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.