CASPER (WNE) — As expected, the state of Wyoming entered June without any remaining health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state health department announced late last month that it was immediately eliminating one of the two health orders that were then in place: a requirement that indoor events of more than 500 people be held at a maximum of 50% of a venue’s capacity and that face masks and social distancing be required at such events.
The state said May 21 that it planned to allow the other coronavirus health order — one mandating face masks and social distancing at K-12 schools — to expire on June 1. Wyoming Department of Health spokesperson Kim Deti confirmed Friday that the state had decided against renewing the order.
Even the final remaining health order was only in effect for part of the state; more than half of Wyoming’s school districts, including the Natrona County School District, had received permission from the state health officer to lift the mask requirement. In its May 21 announcement, the state also immediately removed the mask mandate for colleges in Wyoming.
On the flip side, two counties in Wyoming still have districts with local health orders in effect related to face masks, according to Deti: Teton and Albany counties.
State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist previously said that the state was letting the health orders expire because the COVID-19 vaccine had been readily available for anyone in Wyoming who wants one for a while now.
