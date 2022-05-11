Many people in Park County could see a drop, or at least avoid a rate hike, with their trash service thanks to Powell’s joining Cody, Meeteetse and Keele Sanitation in using the Park County Landfill south of town.
The landfill is lowering its household garbage rate by $9 per ton as a way to get Powell to bring its trash to the landfill. Previously, Powell had paid to have its trash shipped to Billings as a way to save money.
Park County Engineer Brian Edwards told the county commissioners last week that the increase in fuel costs had cut into Powell’s savings to the point where, if the county landfill lowered its fees by $9 per ton from the current $74, the city would end an agreement it’s had since the mid-2000s, when commissioner Scott Mangold was the mayor.
“You could lower citizens’ utility bills,” he said. “(It could) make Cody a regional landfill, it could be attractive to other counties as well and be a true regional landfill.
“After 14 years of this going on, we have finally come up with a solution.”
Edwards said Powell would be hauling roughly 5,000 tons of garbage per year to the landfill.
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve lowering the rate to $65 to be competitive with the Billings bid and win Powell’s business, with the condition that the City of Cody and Keele Sanitation also agree. With the parties all signing an eight-year contract, Edwards said the landfill would have enough assurance of future business and revenue to be able to proceed with building a new cell to house more waste. The entire landfill site, he said, still has around 70 years of life, even with the addition of Powell’s garbage.
