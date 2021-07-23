The Cody School Board accepted the retirement Friday of superintendent Peg Monteith effectively immediately.
The trustees voted unanimously, with only Tom Keegan absent.
Monteith told the board earlier in the week she had decided to retire earlier than expected. She has led the district, first as an interim, since January of 2020.
Chair Brandi Nelson said they would work quickly to discuss the matter with other school district leaders, then schedule a meeting to approve an interim superintendent. She said after the meeting that the plan to find a new permanent superintendent would not change despite the news. Monteith's contract had run through next summer.
"Today, the Park 6 Board of Trustees approved Superintendent Monteith’s voluntary resignation and request for retirement," Nelson said in a statement. "The board will schedule a special meeting as soon as possible to name an interim superintendent. We are confident that we can move forward, serving students and our staff.
"The Board thanks Mrs. Monteith for her service to the district. We wish her the best in her retirement."
The retirement request comes just days after trustees began preparing the search to find Monteith’s replacement.
Last Thursday school board members met with a consultant to discuss the search, and trustees voted Tuesday to hire McPherson and Jacobson, an executive recruitment and development company out of Omaha.
Chair Brandi Nelson said the goal would be to select a candidate to offer a contract to in January that would start July 1, 2022.
The process will include opportunities for the public to provide input, including an open house Sept. 23-24 at the Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
McPherson and Jacobson consultant Steve Joel is helping trustees with the search. Two weeks ago he worked with trustees to determine what they most want to see in the next superintendent.
Monteith took over as interim superintendent in January of 2020, following the board’s vote to cut ties with former superintendent Ray Schulte.
She is the first woman to ever lead the Cody School District.
That initial interim contract was for 18 months.
After the end of the school year turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic, last summer board members unanimously approved dropping the interim tag and approving Monteith for a two-year contract.
She had served as the support services director before taking over the position.
Prior to that, she worked for both the states of Wyoming and Colorado under state school superintendents handling special education matters.
In January of 2021 she announced she would retire at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.