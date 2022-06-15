A fatal crash occurred June 12 at milepost 17 on Wyoming 294 north of Powell.
Around 12:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a collision involving a motorcycle.
A 2006 Harley Davidson was south on Wyoming 294 when the motorcycle collided with a cow in the roadway. The Harley exited the right side of the road before the driver corrected to the left. The motorcycle re-entered and exited the highway a second time before stopping at the bottom of an embankment. The crash location is designated as an open range area for livestock.
The driver of the Harley has been identified as 45-year-old Powell resident Russell V. Hiatt. Hiatt succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.
The passenger has been identified as 64-year-old Powell resident Debra M. Martin. Martin was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, Montana, by medical helicopter for injuries sustained in the crash.
Alcohol use is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
This is the 39th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 39 in 2021, 39 in 2020 and 70 in 2019 to date.
