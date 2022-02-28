With each new year comes a full slate of challenges for the Park County Fair and its board. Some are old while some are new, but for those managing the fair one consistent has been inconsistent leadership.
The fair board is charged with making decisions about what events will take place at the event, the scheduling of all livestock and exhibits, coordinating judges and other volunteers, and picking vendors.
In 2015 the Park County commissioners diminished the power of the board to an advisory status, and created the events coordinator position to report directly to the commissioners, not the fair board, as previous fair directors had done. At the time, members from both boards did say there had been poor communication on the part of the fair board.
Fair board vice chair Linda Metzer, then known as Linda Nielsen, stepped down in response to this decision and the lack of consideration for then-Fair Manager Jennifer Lohrenz to be hired for the new events coordinator position.
“I absolutely would’ve stayed in that role if the commissioners had not done what they did,” Metzer said. “It was a hard decision to make, I could see the writing on the wall.
“The commissioners don’t speak for the community they speak for themselves.”
Although the fair board is technically an advisory group now, at each of their sessions they still meet with the county staff, who are instructed to act at the fair board’s direction.
“I think the commissioners took a role away that is pretty important,” Metzer said.
According to a 2015 Enterprise story, Lohrenz said when the county established the fair board in 1926, it was created with “perpetual existence” under state statute. Therefore, the move the commissioners made in 2015 was technically illegal since there is no law providing guidance as to how county commissioners are to disbandboards in Wyoming.
“There is no mechanism in the statutes to disband boards,” Park County Commissioner Chairman Dossie Overfield said, “even the ones they form.”
A similar but more heightened situation occurred in Laramie County. There, the commissioners dissolved their fair board in 2018 to create an events department that would run the fair and other recreational opportunities in Laramie County and oversee the construction of a voter-funded $9.8 million events center. The board ended up suing the commissioners, with the case eventually making its way to the Wyoming Supreme Court.
“That was contentious,” said Rep. Dan Zwonitzer (R-Cheyenne) during a Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee on Friday.
The Wyoming Supreme Court ruled in March 2020 the Laramie County commissioners did err in their decision. The commissioners responded by expanding the board to seven members and filling four seats with members from their own board.
No legal action was ever taken in Park County.
Further, Park County Fair Board Chair Tiffany Brando said the body is content with its current level of responsibility and power.
“I think it’s worked fine,” she said.
Senate File 27
There is a bill currently moving through this year’s legislature that would likely remove all potential legal responsibility from Park County when it comes to the board demotion that occurred in 2015. Senate File 27 authorizes boards of county commissioners to dissolve all county-created boards as they see fit. This does not apply to any special district boards held by elected officials, but does apply to museum special districts.
During Friday’s Corporations hearing, Jeremiah Rieman, executive director of the Wyoming County Commissioners Association, said a less controversial but related situation also occurred in Weston County when a waste district was disbanded and then handed over to that county’s commissioners, who were left without a mechanism to do anything with it.
“It relates to Fair, but it (also) relates to a whole lot of things,” Overfield said.
State Sen. Tara Nethercott (R-Cheyenne) said SF 27 came out of the Judiciary Committee last summer in response to the Supreme Court’s decision. The Judiciary committee happens to have two former county commissioners on it, one of which former Park County commissioner and now State Sen. Tim French (R-Cody), who was part of the decision to remove power from the Park County Fair board.
Rieman was joined by Park County Commissioner Lee Livingston in his presentation to the Corporations committee on Friday.
“This isn’t about personalities and trying to shut things down,” Rieman said.
The bill passed out of the committee with an 8-0 vote and minimal opposition was expressed. It was scheduled to be heard before the House of Representatives on Monday morning. Nethercott said she fully expects the legislation to pass.
Gray area
Mike Garza, buildings and grounds supervisor for Park County, is in charge of carrying out many of the requests made by the Fair board.
At the commissioners’ request in late 2021, Garza was instructed to focus more on the county’s buildings and grounds. Previously, he simultaneously worked his current job and the events coordinator position since 2019.
Overfield said this change occurred due to the downturn in public events at the fairgroundssince COVID began, and the need for Garza’s expertise when it comes to managing the American Rescue Plan Act infrastructure projects taking place at county buildings that will take place. Garza did take a pay cut as a result of this change.
Overfield said there are no plans to add a part-time or full-time employee to replace this change of duties until more events start coming to the fairgrounds again.
“As far as scheduling events or scheduling fair things, he’s (Garza) helping them (fair board) with the knowledge that he’s gained over the last couple of years,” Overfield said, “but the fair advisory board is making those decisions.”
Garza said he is frustrated with a few different aspects of the fair’s management. He says there is too much gray area when it comes to who is in charge of making decisions.
“You’ve got to get rid of that gray area,” Garza said. “Who’s in charge of Fair?
“I don’t like being told what to do, especially by a volunteer board member that doesn’t want to do anything.”
Garza wants to see more dedication from the Fair board and said it needs to meet more than once a month to avoid “anxiety and stress” when the Fair comes around. When it comes to planning the fair, a full year of work takes place.By January the headline music act was chosen by the board, but many of the other grandstand events were still unfinalized. As of Monday morning, no major contracts had been signed.
“It’s really funny to see the dynamics now,” Metzer said. “Me and the former board members just laugh now because we always knew this was coming.”
Garza said the Fair should focus on bringing in smaller musical acts, because these performances make just as much profit as more well-known artists.
Overfield said there has been “a learning curve” for the board when it comes to selecting entertainment for this year’s fair, ever since past events administrator Audra Jewell was fired last summer. Darcy Street replaced Jewell as the new administrative assistant for the Park County Fairgrounds, a job that solely focuses on the operations of this venue. Jewell’s email is still listed as the contact for the Fair on its Facebook page, which has not been updated since June 2021.
Garza also said the board should not make it their goal to spend all of their allotted funding each year. During the fair board’s January meeting, he told the body, “I’ve seen a lot of work within the budget I did not necessarily agree with.”
“I have a big problem using taxpayer money just to use taxpayer money,” he had said during an earlier interview.
Brando disagrees.
“There’s always projects to do,” she said. During the January Fair board meeting, the members discussed replacing windows and siding for the beef barn. “We should use what we get every year.”
The Fair has received $212,858 to $291,555 annually from the county since 2018, excluding 2020, when the Fair only received $68,400, due to that fair’s being scaled downout of COVID-19 concerns.
Metzer questions the long-term sustainability of the Fair and said in the past the event was more self-sustaining and revenue-generating when it controlled all of its own finances. She said this revenue is now diluted by going back into the county’s coffers.
The Fair currently has about $67,000 more in its coffers than was budgeted. Since the new fiscal cycle starts on July 1 each year, Garza said most of the Fair’s annual budget is usually exhausted before the Fair actually takes place in late July.
Due to its advisory status, the Fair board is not allowed to initiate or run capital projects, which have to be initiated on a county-level. But Wyoming state law identifies Fair boards as being responsible for maintaining and managing fairgrounds areas.
County staff is in charge of hiring, paying and managing all Fair employees, with all costs coming out of the budget the commissioners give the Fair each year.
Garza is still committed to the Fair and wants to help it prosper. He said one of the biggest challenges each year is finding people willing to work for only around a month each summer.
“You can’t hire in May and then by the time June comes around most people have already found jobs,” he said.
For those who do take the job, many employees end up working 15-18 hour days during the Fair, Garza said.
“When Fair is over they’re like, ‘We’re never coming back,’” he said.
It’s no easier finding and retaining the many volunteers who are also needed.
“You’ve got all the superintendents that are kind of in charge of everything in all the exhibits -- in stock and static,” Overfield said. “Then you’ve got all the parents that are there and scheduling.”
Brando, who has been on the Fair board since 2017 and president for the last two years, said similarly, it’s difficult to find dedicated board members.
“Unless they have the passion for it, it’s hard,” she said.
Fred Bronnenberg recently joined the board, replacing Teresa Merager who stepped down after her term expired.
Overfield commended the Fair board for working through a number of projects like scheduling in the past year, making the 4-H and livestock showings much more user-friendly.
“They’ve spent an awful amount of time making sure the kids can do as much as they can and get credit for the work they do,” she said.
