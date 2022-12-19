After months of research and input from Park County residents and businesses, the Park County Travel Council has approved a new strategic plan.
The plan, which is in effect from 2023 through 2026, serves as “a guidebook for where the Park County Travel Council desires to go into the next three years,” according to the document.
The document identifies three strategic focuses for the organization. The first is marketing and media relations and providing a “focused destination marketing effort to drive growth in all communities” in Park County, according to the plan.
Successful marketing and media relations will lead to longer stays in Park County, increased spending, increased shoulder season visitation, growth in lodging demand and increased visitation to the East Entrance of Yellowstone, among other things, according to the document.
The second focus is group and business development and continuing “to market and improve the breadth and quality of the group tour, small meeting and team sports/rodeo experience.”
Successful group and business development will lead to increased reunions, meetings and conferences in Park County during the shoulder and off-seasons and increased attendance at rodeo and sports events, among other things, according to the plan.
The third and final focus of the plan is advocacy, organizational excellence and sustainability. This includes promoting “the value of the travel and hospitality industry to area residents, elected officials, Chamber of Commerce members, business leaders and stakeholders” and participating in trade organizations to remain on top of industry issues and trends, according to the plan.
Successful advocacy, organizational excellence and sustainability will lead to increased community engagement opportunities including regular meetings with elected officials and meetings with local schools to encourage hospitality training and educational programs for the future workforce, according to the document.
The travel council’s strategic planning process was overseen by Berkeley Young of travel industry research company Young Strategies Inc. beginning in August. The company reviewed existing marketing plans and research and launched the DestinationNEXT survey.
The survey, which was completed by 53 respondents including government officials, tourism industry leaders and PCTC board members and staff, provided a detailed assessment of the local tourism industry and identified the community’s strengths and weaknesses.
The survey questions focused on two primary areas, Young previously told the Enterprise. One was destination alignment, or how well the public, private and civic sectors are working together. The other was destination strength: a measurement of whether a community has the attractions and events needed to lure in tourists, and the infrastructure needed to support those tourists.
In both areas, Park County was found to be slightly “below average,” Young said. On a scale of one to five, Park County’s destination alignment was ranked at 3.46, compared to the industry average of 3.58, Young said. Park County had a destination strength of 3.27 compared to the industry average of 3.51.
In October, Young Strategies held a strategic planning workshop with the travel council, and the results from the DestinationNEXT survey guided the development of the strategic plan.
The travel council will review the strategic plan annually to see if updates are needed due to changing trends and situations, according to the plan, and will be fully revised again in 2026.
