kenneth sizemore mugshot.jpg

A Cody man allegedly eluded the police on Nov. 27 by leading Cody Patrol Sergeant Josh Van Auken on a chase from the 2200 block of Sheridan Avenue to his home on 29th Street, after failing to pull over for a traffic stop.

