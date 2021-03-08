The Park County Republican Party has voted to keep the status quo for its Central Committee after holding its elections on Thursday night.
Martin Kimmet was re-elected for another two-year term as chairman after a landslide vote.
“I am pleased to serve again, I will do my best,” Kimmet said.
The only change to the executive committee came to the state committeeman position, which Vince Vanata won over incumbent Charles Cloud by a 43-11 vote.
“I think the election reflected the viewpoints of the current precinct members,” Vanata said. “It’s going to be cool, I’m looking forward to it.”
Jimmy Parks, who served as election judge, will now take over Vanata’s former role as secretary.
The closest race came for vice chair, which incumbent Bob Ferguson won over Larry French 37-22.
Robin Berry was reelected to treasurer by a 39-20 vote over Andris Vaskis.
Sherry Johnson ran unopposed for reelection to state committeewoman. Cody Mayor and precinct member Matt Hall credits Johnson with securing Cody as the host site of the Wyoming Republican Party’s state election May 13-14. Kimmet said he has invited Gov. Mark Gordon and Secretary of State Ed Buchanan to the event.
“She’s done well to get the state convention to Cody,” Hall said of Johnson.
All in all, the election led to few changes in leadership and ideology.
“We’ve got some very, very fine people,” Kimmet said. “They are committed to adhering to the Republican Party platform and a constitutional values platform.”
At their previous meeting, the county party voted overwhelmingly to censure U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney. Kimmet has said President Donald Trump’s November election loss has reinvigorated some passion for the Party and drawn in new members as well. He said one of his primary goals for the next two years is reducing infighting and growing the membership base.
“Now we’ve got to try and get this back on the rails,” he said.
Hall said he would like to see new blood enter the party and a larger range of perspectives displayed at the meetings, which he said are often rife with tension and have turned away prospective members because of such.
“When you don’t have a whole lot of people trying to challenge it’s hard to forge new blood,” he said.
Cherie Fisher, although stressing she loves and supports the county GOP, said parliamentary procedure has been disregarded at many meetings, which she said has led this tension to fester.
“Sometimes the business conducted is the agenda of a few,” she said.
There was also rich discussion at the meeting about the public health orders, with many expressing desire for the Park County commissioners to push back against Park County Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin or even dismiss him. After the meeting took place, on Monday morning, Gordon announced Wyoming will remove its statewide mask requirement and allow bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms to resume normal operations starting March 16.
Although Park County follows orders set by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, Billin can petition Harrist in a variance for looser restrictions, a move he has not taken since a New Year’s request made in December that was rejected.
Although the commissioners can appoint and dismiss the county health officer, they can’t make decisions over the appointee.
“I think it’s more of an appropriate approach to be more aggressive with the county health officer,” Parks said.
There is currently a bill in the Wyoming legislature introduced by Rep. Dan Laursen (R-Powell) that would make it mandatory for all public health orders exceeding 15 days to have to be approved by the legislature.
Commissioner Dossie Overfield spoke at the meeting and offered support of Billin and facemask orders, expressing her view that the local community is generally following and supporting them.
Kimmet said he and most of the Central Committee including Vanata disagree with this view.
“I absolutely think it is wrong,” he said. “Having a non-elected mandating law, the commissioners should address the health order restrictions. Only the elected should be making those decisions.”
Commissioner Lloyd Thiel said the face mask mandate needed to be removed immediately with a variance request. He said if Billin rejected this request he would support dismissing him, despite giving him the credit he has been making his decisions from a strictly medical perspective.
“He needs to be looking at it from a broader pie, more of the effects on our people for everything,” Thiel said.
Billin had recently said Park County is following White House metrics set for coronavirus risks based on local demographics, which he uses as a guide to decide whether to make a variance request.
Park County Sheriff Scott Steward also made an apology at the meeting for comments he made on social media back in the fall, describing the Party’s executive committee at that time as “dictators,” according to multiple members, a post he took down later.
“My attitude has changed now that I know more of the behind the scenes story,” Steward said in an email Friday.
Kimmet said the party was content with Steward’s remarks made on Thursday, but Vanata said he still wasn’t happy about the issue, and mentioned how the party supported Steward’s most recent reelection bid in 2018.
“I’m a bit disappointed,” Vanata said. “He should have made the effort to squelch this earlier. This occurred in November and has been festering ever since.”
