When voters open their ballots on primary day August 1 they will be asked for the second straight election whether they would like to support a mill levy tax for the Cody Conservation District.
Joe Kondelis, a supervisor for the District, said educating the public about what the District does will be paramount for the levy to have a chance.
“It’s difficult to know they (CCD) exist because it’s unfunded, they don’t do as much as they could,” he said.
On Tuesday, the Park County commissioners unanimously approved adding the 1 mill levy question to the ballot. The mill would be assessed on property taxes, costing about $28.50 per year for a home valued at $300,000, according to the Park County Assessor’s Office.
Bonnie Holder, a District supervisor, said there is an urban-rural divide when it comes to District support, with much more support from rural residents. She said the District should appeal to urban residents as well, providing resources for lawn care, gardening, energy audits, water and gas use.
“Getting the most out that you can,” Holder said. “All of these things are things that a District can help. Whether you are urban or rural, we just need to let people know.”
The District is also mandated by state statute to give recommendations on all proposed subdivisions. Recommendations are based on soil types found on the property, soil suitability, erosion control, sedimentation and flooding problems.
The CCD has gone before the voters six times for a mill levy and each time it has failed, with the most recent instance occurring during the 2020 primary election, when it was rejected by a 63.3%-36.6% vote.
“I think that’s a lack of education being provided to the voters,” said Vince Vanata, a District supervisor. “The potential is there to do quite a bit with a minimum cost.”
At the commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, the District asked the county for $968 in support to provide educational information to the public about what it does through three newspaper ads. The commissioners expressed some support for the proposal, but asked that the District come back with a formal presentation for the newspaper ad at their April 5 meeting before granting any funds.
Commissioner Chairman Dossie Overfield said, “The education part is so important to me to have people understand what you guys do, the results we get from that and the work that we do.”
Commissioner Lloyd Thiel also said the county could possibly provide educational links about the District on the Park County government website. Government agencies are statutorily prohibited from advocating for or against any tax in Wyoming, but apolitical educational information is allowed.
“Our intent is to provide additional educational opportunities,” Vanata said. “We just want the people to be able to make an educated decision in what they are doing, whether they are for it or against it,”
Despite being a staunch conservative, Vanata said he’s not anti-tax, but rather an advocate for “responsible stewardship of the taxpayer’s money.”
“The Conservation District has real value in the role of what local government is trying to do for the community,” he said.
The District will also be mailing a grant-funded, six-page educational brochure to the voters soon.
CCD had asked to run a special mail-in election for the levy in May, but the $22,000 estimated cost was too much for the commissioners who rejected the proposal.
If passed, the mill levy will give the District a permanent funding source. The CCD and Powell Clarks Fork Conservation District are the only two conservation districts of the 34 total districts in Wyoming that do not receive funding from their respective counties. The Meeteetse Conservation District is funded by a mill levy tax.
Although the CCD was denied its $823 special funding request from the county last year, it does receive free rent from the county for an office space it uses at the Park County Complex and a small amount of federal funding.
For the rest of its funding, the District relies solely on grants, including paying its lone employee.
The District has existed since 1942 and works to support the area’s natural resources through the stewardship of recreational and agricultural land. It engages in projects that address soil health and erosion, water quality, quantity and use, energy conservation, wildlife habitat and enhancement of the landscape in coordination with local agencies and organizations, and recently added water testing. The District is also working with the University of Wyoming Extension Office to offer free horticulture classes at the Park County Complex.
