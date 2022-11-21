The new $9.6 million Game and Fish building boasts much larger square footage, plenty of office space, a public meeting room, an AIS station, a wildlife check station, a shop space, a large carnivore bay, conference rooms and ample storage space. There’s even a library.
It allows for less cramped working conditions and ease of access for the public.
“Certainly it’s a bigger space ... If you were in our old office, the hallways were small, and if you had more than five people come in the front door, it was crowded,” G&F Cody Regional Wildlife Supervisor Dan Smith said. “It’s just got a bigger feel to it ... and I like the roominess of it that way.”
The new lobby now has high ceilings, is more spacious and has two separate areas available to help any member of the public.
The new G&F building combines all the departments’ duties into one location.
“We’re all in one building now,” Smith said. “Go back 20 years, we didn’t have a large carnivore section. We didn’t have an AIS program.”
AIS means Aquatic Invasive Species.
From a community standpoint, the public meeting room is one of the key features of the new facility, said Tara Hodges, G&F information and education specialist.
“We can have commission meetings here. We can have hunter education classes here,” she said. “This will really provide an opportunity for us to have that space for the public ... and also, once we’re ready, we intend to open it up for other NGOs [nongovernmental organizations] or community groups to utilize as well.”
The public meeting room has a line of TVs covering each wall.
“If you’ve been to some of our commission meetings, sometimes when we put a PowerPoint up at the front or off to the side, it’s really difficult for everybody to see,” Smith added. “The idea behind [the TVs] ... is so that people that are attending a public meeting or a commission meeting can actually see what the commission is seeing and not have to be squinting to see the front of the room.”
Hodges said the new building’s design provides more efficiencies than the old one.
For instance, the North Cody AIS check station will now be located inside the new G&F building rather than having an AIS inspector sitting out in a modular building on the highway.
A bigger parking lot makes visiting G&F more efficient for the public.
“The parking lot is huge compared to what we used to have,” AIS specialist Emily Youse said. “It’s a lot safer for people in providing a way for people to get off the highway and turn around their boat.”
Hodges added there’s plenty of space for trucks with trailers to park and turn around as well as room for trucks to back up to unload their game.
Another key feature, Hodges said, is the new wildlife check station.
“We check in many different species of animals,” Hodges said. “We have quite a few sheep that come through every year that by law have to come in and check in,” as well as mountain lions, black bears and wolves.
“It’s nice to have a place designated for this,” Smith said. “And it serves as a lab as well.”
The shop area allows G&F staff to take care of their equipment during the harsh weather months, store their tools and have a space to work in.
“It’ll be used for storage for us to make repairs on things if we need to,” Smith said.
“Our fisheries will utilize the space as they’re working on projects,” Hodges added. “The idea here is that it’s important to take care of the equipment we do have.”
Located inside the shop area is a large carnivore bay to be used for handling such animals as grizzly bears.
“If there was a reason that a bear woke up suddenly, our guys could get away and it would be contained here ... as opposed to it loose in our shop,” Smith said.
The storage space, which is above the shop area, provides an area for all work divisions to store their things.
“At the old office, most of us had outdoor sheds to store all our equipment,” Hodges said. “This basically takes the place of those sheds.”
And now, with numerous cubicles located around the building, wildlife and fishery technicians have spaces to work.
“At our old office, it was hard trying to find an empty office for somebody,” Smith said. “It’s nice for them to have a spot to come and do their computer work.”
And, the library pools the divisions’ resources into one spot.
“Instead of having to stack stuff in your office, all the resources are here in a library,” Smith said.
The building is also ADA compliant, which was not a feature the old building had, Hodges said.
The new G&F building is currently open to the public, and is about 95% complete with some painting and decorating still to be completed, Smith said.
