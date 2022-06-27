Don F. Shreve Jr., a candidate running for Cody City Council Ward 1, moved to Cody when he was in the third grade.
He graduated from Cody High School, served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years and graduated from the University of Wyoming. Shreve went on to practice law in Las Vegas for about 17 years before coming back to Cody to raise his children.
Shreve currently works with the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy, which is a National Guard program for at-risk teens aged 16 to 18.
He decided to run for city council because he felt ward 1’s incumbent wasn’t visible in the community.
“I didn’t even know who my city councilman was,” Shreve said. “As residents of Cody, people should be able to know who their councilman is.”
Shreve said if he becomes a councilman, citizens of ward 1 will know “they have an advocate.”
He also decided to run because of his concern over whether ward 1 had been appropriately zoned.
“I live in ward 1, which is the fastest growing region of Cody,” Shreve said. “A big concern of mine is density. How many single-family homes, duplexes and apartment complexes can you fit in an acre [and] what does that do to the city’s infrastructure, traffic and the Cody lifestyle?”
Shreve said two of his goals include ensuring the police department has the resources it needs “to keep us safe” and taking care of city employees.
“With all the spikes of inflation and the lack of wage growth, we need to take a serious look at that,” Shreve said. “Because our city employees are really the lifeblood of what we have going on here.”
Another of his goals is to maintain Cody’s development by creating plans to “intentionally” grow Cody, he said.
“That means having deliberate growth that we have planned,” Shreve said. “It should be left up to the citizens of the city ... as to what is best for the city.”
And if elected, Shreve has questions he wants answered, including 1) what has the city’s Covid-19 money been spent on and 2) what has the money gleaned from increased property taxes been used for.
Shreve is running against three other candidates for ward 1, but said he is qualified for the position because “I’m very familiar with the wants and desires of Cody.”
And Shreve wants voters to know that “I’m fair, reasonable and I have their interest at heart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.