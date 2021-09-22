As Part of Petco Love’s initiative to provide 1 million free pet vaccines, Park County Animal Shelter will host a vaccine event on Sunday.
PCAS will provide free vaccinations for Cody-area pets. The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s new national vaccination initiative, which is providing 1 million free pet vaccines to its existing animal welfare partners, including PCAS, for family pets in need.
“We are grateful to Petco Love for making it possible for us to offer these vaccines at no cost to pet owners,” PCAS Executive Director Megan McLean said. “We urge community members to take advantage of this free resource to ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”
Parvovirus and distemper in dogs, and panleukopenia in cats, are some of the most prevalent deadly diseases impacting pets that are preventable with a simple vaccine. An estimated 30% of pet parents do not take their pet to a veterinarian annually for preventative care.
PCAS aims to vaccinate 375 pets through this effort. The first vaccine clinic will be Sunday from 12-3 p.m., at the shelter on 3 Arrow Avenue in Cody. Appointments are required and will be reserved on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Those who are interested can sign up at parkcountyanimalshelter.org/events/vaccine-clinic/. Questions can be emailed to outreach@parkcountyanimalshelter.org.
Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines. The Bordetella (kennel cough) vaccine will be offered for an additional $5 charge.
“It is heartbreaking when any pet suffers or dies from a disease that could have been prevented,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love President. “It is further exacerbated when unvaccinated pets come into busy shelter kennels, where these deadly diseases can spread quickly, resulting in multiple deaths, skyrocketing expenses and hindering saving pet lives.
“By creating greater awareness and making this crucial preventative care more accessible to pets not currently receiving these lifesaving vaccines, we can prevent the dangerous spread of disease.”
For more information about vaccine distribution, contact Jackie Hinther, at outreach@parkcountyanimalshelter.org.
To learn more about Petco Love’s lifesaving impact, visit PetcoLove.org.
