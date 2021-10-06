Cody Regional Health is partnering with Park County Public Health and The National Guard to provide additional COVID testing for the community.
There is no cost and testing will be Monday and Thursday, 1-5 p.m. and Tuesday and Wednesday, 7-9 a.m.
Testing will be done by appointment only. Test results will be available within 15 minutes at the time of the testing. If your test results are positive Park County Public Health will contact you with instructions.
These tests are not accepted for airline travel or for students needing to return to school. To make an appointment, call (307) 578-2425. If you are experiencing chest pain or shortness of breath, go to the nearest emergency department or call 911.
