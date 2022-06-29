After working in the Clerk of District Court’s office for 18 years, first deputy Deb Carroll is now looking to advance and take over the duties as head of the office.
Carroll is running for the clerk’s job against two other candidates, and believes her years of experience in the community and on the clerk’s staff will help keep the office running successfully.
“I decided to run when our current clerk, Petra Lindenthal, decided to retire,” Carroll said. “It totally goes against my nature to run for office, but I love the job.”
A lifelong Cody resident, Carroll started out as the juvenile and criminal docketing clerk before quickly moving to child support clerk.
She was then promoted to second deputy in the district court office where she stayed for 10 years until advancing to first deputy behind Lindenthal.
“We learn something new every day in this office,” Carroll said. “I love working with people and we deal with a lot customers, not only coming in over the phone, but we have attorneys coming in and their staff.”
Voters might be surprised bythe volume and variety of day-to-day issues the office has to handle, along with the little things she has seen during her time in the office. She believes her knowledge of those particular issues help make her a quality candidate.
The office itself deals with everything from criminal and civil affairs to juvenile cases to adoptions and probate.
It is also the passport acceptance office, handles child support and child support orders, manages juries, unclaimed property and plenty more.
“And people are constantly asking for legal advice,” Carroll said. “We follow the statutes. We are not allowed to give legal advice, and there is a fine line there you need to be aware of. We need to refer them to the proper people.”
Carroll is married with two grown children who both graduated from Cody High School, and is dedicated to keeping the district court office running effectively with her staff of five.
“I’m not ready to leave the office and I’m not ready to retire, and this is the next step,” Carroll said. “Cody is a great place to live and I love this job.”
And the hard work of everyone in the office hasn’t gone unnoticed throughout the years.
“We have been told by many attorneys that they appreciate how efficient our office is run and how efficient our work is done,” Carroll said. “Our docketing is done daily, child support is received and dispersed daily, passports are required to be sent out daily. We take care of our customers efficiently and friendly and field multiple calls.”
