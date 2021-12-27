Online submission of abstracts and applications for student scholarships for the 15th Biennial Scientific Conference, called Greater Yellowstone’s Next 150 years: Expanding the Scope of Science Together, is now open.
Deadline to submit an abstract is Jan. 15, 2022.
Scholarship applications also will be accepted until Jan. 15, 2022.
The conference will be held at Montana State University in Bozeman, May 15-18, 2022.
The Greater Yellowstone Biennial Scientific Conference series, initiated in 1991, encourages awareness and application of wide-ranging, high-caliber scientific work about the region’s natural and cultural resources. These conferences, with the active involvement of professional societies and other institutions, provide a forum for knowledge-sharing among hundreds of researchers, park managers and the public. They attract world-class speakers and are interdisciplinary by design.
The 15th Biennial Science Conference is an opportunity to gather, share discoveries and ideas, find common ground, and examine different ways of understanding natural and cultural resources.
The goal of conference organizers is that the conference will emerge as the preeminent forum for bringing together researchers and practitioners from academia, state and federal agencies, non-governmental organizations and tribal communities to discuss scientific findings and management needs associated with the Greater Yellowstone region.
Online registration for the conference will open in March 2022 and is limited to 300 participants.
For more information, email yell_conference@nps.gov or call (307) 344-2260.
