A group of eight Senior Center members are frustrated after having their card game room forcibly changed on them, but did not show up for the public meeting where the complaints were discussed.
The issue was brought before the Park County commissioners at their Oct. 6 meeting. Since the commissioners provide the Center with annual funding, it is their obligation to research complaints made to them.
The only Senior Center representatives present at the meeting were members of the Senior Center board and Senior Center Director Executive Director Jenny Johnstone-Smith.
“I do wish that some of the folks that had complained were here,” Park County Commissioner Lee Livingston said.
Although board president Katie Brass characterized the complaints as limited to the group of people who signed the letter, Livingston warned that those who speak loudest often represent quieter people who may be afraid to speak up.
The group that describes itself as the “Senior Citizens Incorporated Card Club” accuses Senior Center leadership in a May 24 letter of sending a letter to their card playing group, telling them they cannot play pinochle and bridge in a back dining room, among other complaints.
“The tone of your letter shows an utter disregard and disrespect for us that we do not deserve and will not tolerate,” it said. “For that reason we have found another location in which to play, one where we are appreciated and don’t feel that we are a bother to staff members.”
The group criticizes the Center for using the seniors’ health and overheating of the room as reasons to move their games.
“If our temperature made that other room too warm, the occupants certainly had the option of opening their window for those couple of hours,” the letter reads.
One of the people who expressed support for the letter was Judy Frisby. The Senior Center board sent her an unrelated letter on Sept. 14 criticizing her for allegedly speaking out against the facility’s closure due to COVID-19 and making threats to the Center’s sources of funding.
“While you may be willing to risk the well-being of our clients with a premature opening of the Center, we are not,” the letter to Frisby said.
The Senior Center resumed full activities on Monday and reopened its doors in late September after being closed since March 16. In order to continue providing services to seniors, the Center held activities in City Park and ran a curbside food pickup in addition to home deliveries.
Johnstone-Smith said the Center has served almost 1,300 more meals and about 500 more rides than the same time period last year. She said they serve 120-180 meals in just an hour.
“You will not find a restaurant in Cody that’s doing that. I’m so proud of this staff,” she said.
Jim Krubeck, transportation supervisor for the Senior Center, touted the quality of the facility when compared to others statewide, and said he is tired of criticisms against facility leadership. He said he has no ill will towards those who have leveled these attacks but said he wants them to stop complaining.
“We are weary of these … extreme and inappropriate attacks on us,” he said. “We feel like we have targets on our back.”
Livingston questioned Brass about complaints the board’s meetings are not run in a transparent manner. Park County Commissioner Dossie Overfield said she received complaints from members who said they weren’t given the opportunity to provide input at meetings.
“We do have a public comment period. We ask that they let us know beforehand so that we have an idea what we’re facing, how many are going to be talking – that never happens,” Brass said.
Brass added certain members were upset because Johnstone-Smith made the decision about the room change, not the board.
Brass said the Senior Center board will be opening its meetings back up to its nearly 300 members after shutting down this access at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked, Brass deferred the question to board secretary Terry Hinkle, who said the members still had access to these meetings through publicly posted minutes and recordings upon request.
“Nobody sent a complaint about not being able to come to a meeting during COVID,” Brass said.
The Senior Center closed off non-member access to these meetings in late 2019. This was following ongoing complaints and discussions about certain board members and former director Bonnie Emmett, who stepped down shortly after the issues came to a head.
Johnstone-Smith took over as director in early 2020. Krubeck lauded her and her ability to apply for grants and deal with COVID-19 so early on in her tenure.
“This director came in at the end of World War III, IV, V, VI and VII, inherited a battleground,” Krubeck said.
The Card Club said they were told not to come to the Senior Center before 1 p.m. because they fill up too much of the parking lot. In response, they said most of the players are there earlier for lunch and voluntarily donated cash from their dues to bingo days.
“You will no longer be getting those,” the letter said.
The letter also claims Center leadership said it needed six rooms for offices.
“Taxpayers in Cody support a center that is supposed to be for the use of seniors. They do not expect to be paying for an office building,” the letter said.
Brass defended this action and said it was a result of employee reorganization.
“It was nothing demeaning, nothing hurtful,” she said. “There was no intent to alienate anyone from that center.”
Krubeck agreed and stressed that the dining room is the true multipurpose room in the facility.
“This little room they’ve been playing in is so confined during cold and flu season and certainly the COVID, not safe,” Krubeck said.
Brass said the card players have played in the main dining room in the past and there are card players now coming back.
After listening to the complaints, no action was taken by the commissioners.
