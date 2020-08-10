A prank call about a plane crash on the North Fork late Wednesday night led to many volunteers and staff wasting time trying to verify the claim.
At 11:48 p.m. the Park County Sheriff’s Office Communications Division received a call from a male subject falsely claiming he witnessed a plane crash.
The male, who claimed to be from Detroit, said he was at the Wapiti Campground on the North Fork when he witnessed a twin-engine plane headed from the north with its left engine apparently on fire. He also claimed that the plane was low enough that he saw people falling from it.
He estimated the plane crashed 20 miles from the Wapiti Campground. The dispatcher who received the call tried for a little over seven minutes to get an accurate location for the reporting party, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said. At that time he was transferred to a deputy that had already been made aware of the call, who stayed on the phone for almost an additional 21 minutes.
During his conversation with the deputy the reporting party stated he was attempting to get closer to the crash site as he has “first aid” training and may be able to help. He claimed to be driving a Jeep with an “outdoor package,” and should be able to reach the plane that crashed “in the mountain range.”
He also stated he intended to navigate the mountain range with glow sticks. During his conversation with the deputy the reporting party claims that he “hit a tree,” was ejected, and “rolled 20 feet” from the tree.
The call was eventually disconnected by the reporting party almost 28 minutes after he first called in.
Park County Search and Rescue along with Cody Regional Health ambulance and two deputies were all dispatched to the call. Using multiple resources, it was determined the call originated from a cell phone that was located in Florida and it was also confirmed that there were no Emergency Locator Transmitters activated in the area.
At 1:53 a.m. the call was finally canceled and ruled to be a prank.
“While these types of pranks seem funny to the people pulling them the waste of resources, including monopolizing personnel, is not only irresponsible, but potentially dangerous,” Sheriff Scott Steward said.
For the safety and security of the community the Park County Sheriff’s Office takes all calls seriously until proven otherwise.
