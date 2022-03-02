Environmental groups filed a new petition today seeking immediate Endangered Species Act protection for gray wolves in the Northern Rockies, including those in Wyoming, according to a Tuesday news release from the groups.
They cited the 2009 commitment made by the US Fish and Wildlife Service to “emergency list” the species if state laws threaten their survival.
“Idaho and Montana have drastically altered their wolf management to allow for unregulated wolf-killing and the Service must adhere to its promise,” the groups state.
Gov. Mark Gordon has defended, on numerous occasions, Wyoming’s management of wolves, and the petition focuses on Idaho and Montana’s regulations.
“Wyoming has done it right,” he said in February at the state press convention. “Wyoming isn’t where the problems are.”
A recent court ruling reinstated Endangered Species Act protections for wolves nationwide except for in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and parts of Oregon and Washington; Tuesday’s petition seeks to protect those wolves.
Gordon has also spoken out against the federal review that led to relisting of other wolf populations.
“Secretary Haaland’s decision is very disappointing and indicates a strong disconnect between Washington D.C and realities on the ground,” he said in a release last Thursday. “In Wyoming, wolves have been successfully managed by our state’s wildlife experts since regaining authority in 2017. I firmly stand behind our state wolf management plan that has served as our guide to ensure a viable, healthy population for a species that has met all recovery criteria for nearly two decades.”
In the new petition, the groups claim more than 500 wolves have been killed in 2021 in Idaho, most as part of a state funded bounty program that pays up to $2,500 for each wolf killed.
In Montana, groups said a new law allows for killing approximately 85% of the wolf population and has a disproportionate impact on wolves in Yellowstone. More than 20 Yellowstone wolves have been reported killed this season and more than 250 wolves have been killed statewide.
Haaland has the authority under Section 4(b)(7) of the ESA (Endangered Species Act) to issue an emergency listing of wolves in the Northern Rockies. In a recent opinion piece, Haaland stated, “Because of the gray wolf’s recovery, individual states are responsible for its welfare and sustaining that recovery. Nevertheless, we will reinstate federal protections under the ESA for the northern Rocky Mountains’ gray wolf, if necessary.”
Organizations and individuals signing the petition include International Wildlife Coexistence Network, Western Watersheds Coalition, WildEarth Guardians, Endangered Species Coalition, Wyoming Untrapped, Wyoming Wildlife Advocates, 06 Legacy, Center for a Humane Economy, and Rick Lamplugh LLC, author and wildlife advocate, and Nathan Varley, Co-Owner of the Yellowstone Tracker.
