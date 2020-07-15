A habituated female black bear was killed at Yellowstone National Park Monday evening after attacking campers and eating their food.
Yellowstone reported in a news release Wednesday, the adult bear walked up to an adult woman and bit her on the right arm and head, leaving bruises and scratches. It also nipped at the right hand of one the children.
The bear then proceeded to eat the five backpacker’s food, which was under a storage pole, but not yet hung.
“Hang food from the food pole at all times except when cooking or eating," directed Yellowstone Bear Management Biologist Kerry Gunther in the release.
Park Rangers responded to the campsite located approximately 3 miles from the Hellroaring Trailhead in the northern part of the Park by horseback, and found the bear still eating the camper’s food upon arrival.
A decision to kill the bear was made out of concern for human safety, the fact the bear entered an occupied campsite, bit a person, and received a considerable food reward for its behavior.
A habituated bear is one considered comfortable being around humans and pursuing their food.
Human injuries by black bear occur approximately 1 in 850,000 overnight stays or about once every seven years. In 2019, Park staff responded to multiple incidents involving bears.
“Although the risk is low, the Park recommends that backcountry campers carry bear spray while hiking and when in camp,” Gunther said.
Yellowstone visitors fed black bears directly until the 1960’s, but as the bear's access to human foods reduced, human injuries from black bears in the Park started to decrease from an average of 45 per year from the 1930’s–1960’s.
Yellowstone reports black bears are occasionally radio-collared for management and scientific reasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.