A number of area businesses have had to close temporarily due to COVID exposure.
Randi Ponce, owner of the Cody McDonald’s, said the business is reopening on Tuesday after being closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. She said the business did a deep cleaning sanitation and will test their managers for the virus before opening up.
Also, El Tapatio in Powell announced last week it was closing until Sept. 27 to deal with an outbreak.
