The Shoshone National Forest is planning to conduct prescribed fires this spring in multiple areas on the northern half of the Forest. Weather will dictate when and where fire management personnel complete the projects.
The burns are planned to improve aspen regeneration, reduce slash piles from recent timber harvests, and improve forage for wildlife. Completion of the projects will also help reduce hazardous fuels, aiming to decrease the intensity of any future wildfires in the area.
Prescribed projects may be implemented in the following areas over the coming months:
• Approximately 90 acres east of Dead Indian Summit along WYO 296
• A total of 400 acres east of the junction of WYO 296 and US 212
• Up to 580 acres in the Sunlight drainage along FSR 101 near Strawberry Gulch
• A total of 450 acres near Cottonwood Creek west of FSR 218
• Up to 1,000 acres within the Wood River drainage primarily within the South Fork of the Wood River, Middle Fork of the Wood River, and Brown Creek
• As many as 600 acres within the Timber Creek and Francs Fork drainages, along the face of the mountains.
• A total of 100 acres in the Elk Creek drainage
Prior to the start of any prescribed burns, adjacent landowners will be notified, and signs will be posted in nearby areas. Smoke may be visible in surrounding areas during these projects.
For more information contact Beau Kidd, North Zone Fire Management Officer at (307) 578-5206 or the Wapiti, Clarks Fork, Greybull Ranger Districts offices at (307) 527-6921.
