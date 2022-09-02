Cody local Stan Wolcott appeared perfectly average as he walked in, wearing khaki pants, a blue and white striped polo shirt and a blue jean jacket. Then, he pulled out a brown leather briefcase filled with treasures – treasures that had accumulated from his decades of performing as the brilliant and controversial World War II figure, General George S. Patton Jr.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.