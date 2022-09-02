Cody local Stan Wolcott appeared perfectly average as he walked in, wearing khaki pants, a blue and white striped polo shirt and a blue jean jacket. Then, he pulled out a brown leather briefcase filled with treasures – treasures that had accumulated from his decades of performing as the brilliant and controversial World War II figure, General George S. Patton Jr.
Out of the briefcase came historical black-and-white images of Patton and his family, and a binder filled with images of Wolcott’s performances.
As a historical reenactor, Wolcott dons a World War II era uniform and takes on the persona of Patton, transforming himself from a reserved individual into a notoriously brash, flamboyant general.
Wolcott’s journey of reenacting began with World War II battle reenactments in 1991 with the California Historical Group. That same year, Wolcott portrayed Patton at the General Patton Memorial Museum at Chiriaco Summit, Calif., and gave Patton’s infamous “Address to the Troops.”
Wolcott continued performing as Patton for the museum as well as other civic, veterans and historical organizations, even performing in parades. At some venues, he would give Patton’s address to the troops while at others he would discuss Patton’s life in and out of war.
It’s now been 30 years of performing as Patton, but it was a hobby that came from a lifetime of influences.
“As a little boy in the 1950s, I was immersed in World War II,” said Wolcott, explaining how his mother took him to see various WWII films that hit theaters then.
Wolcott’s father also served in WWII.
“I didn’t know all the details because they didn’t talk about it,” Wolcott said. “For a lot of them, it was a very stressful, traumatic experience.”
As Wolcott entered junior high and high school, a voracious reading appetite combined with his passion for WWII history led him to discover Patton after picking up a biography on him. Wolcott was instantly drawn to Patton.
“Most of the other army commanders were kind of colorless figures,” Wolcott said as he listed all the ways Patton fascinated him.
“One of the most interesting things about Patton is he was dyslexic,” he began.
Patton was a voluminous diary keeper, but his handwriting was abysmal. In battle, he led from the front. He dealt with bouts of fear but internalized it and never showed it. He was well read and even had his pilot’s license. Most interestingly, Patton believed in reincarnation.
“Reincarnation coupled with his extensive reading led him to believe that down through the ages, he had been a soldier many times over,” Wolcott said.
Growing up, he had this same desire to be a soldier and, like Patton, underwent struggles to get there, even though Wolcott was never allowed to serve.
At the height of the Vietnam War, Wolcott took a draft physical but was denied because of physical ailments. He then applied to the U.S. Air Force Academy, but the same physical ailments prevented him from entering.
“[Military service] was, as far as I was concerned, foreordained,” Wolcott said. “[And] it was just a real disappointment.”
Patton endured similar struggles, failing to enter West Point on his first try due to his dyslexia. He attended the Virginia Military Institute instead and got into West Point on his second try, but failed his first year, taking five years to graduate.
Just as Patton achieved his desire to go to war, Wolcott, in his own way, achieved his dream of going into the military – by becoming a reenactor.
“In retrospect, it kind of seems a little bit silly [because] here are adult men basically playing army,” Wolcott said. “But, boy, it was fun while we were doing it.”
“I like to use the phrase boy scouts with guns,” Wolcott added. “And it did produce some moments that were just eerily realistic ... like being in your own private time machine.”
Now, Wolcott hopes to bring his Patton performance to the Cody community.
“I want to start doing it here, not just Patton’s address to the soldiers, but staying in character,” Wolcott said. “Those are really the most enjoyable because I can talk to the audience in first person.”
Wolcott specializes in regaling audiences with Patton’s life, the nuggets of information that aren’t as widely known. He also does Q&A sessions with audiences.
“The organization, whether it be a civic group, a veterans group, a school – they can tailor it to whatever they want me to address,” Wolcott said. “I hope I am able to convince some people who are Patton haters that he was not all that bad.”
And, Wolcott hopes to introduce Patton to generations who haven’t been exposed as much to military history. He believes Patton has a place in Cody, even amongst the Wild West atmosphere.
“He was quite the horseman,” Wolcott said. “[And] we’ve given a lot to the whole horse culture here.”
For groups that want to schedule a Patton performance, contact Wolcott at luckyforward@earthlink.net or by calling him at (307) 213-5168 or (714) 746-3801.
