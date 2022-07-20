Living in Cody has its advantages, but one of them isn’t convenience when anyone needs to travel.
Local members of the Wyoming All-State marching band are finding that out the hard way.
Four Cody High School band members, one Meeteetse band member and nine Powell musicians are struggling to find a ride to Denver where they plan to fly to Orlando to march in a parade at the Magic Kingdom.
Everyone found out too late they would need to travel all the way to Denver International Airport to fly to Orlando.
“Initially they were going to fly them out of Billings, but it was too expensive and we are left holding the bag trying to get them to Denver,” band parent Lisa Mathiowetz said. “We are kind of struggling to figure out how to get kids here, there and everywhere without spending a fortune.”
A small fortune has already been paid for expenses in Orlando, and now the group is pounding the pavement trying to find transportation to get everyone do Denver.
“It’s already kind of a mess,” percussionist Clara Christensen said. “We went to the bus barn yesterday and were basically told we were kids, can’t organize this ourselves and needed a teacher to do it, and the teachers usually have their summer gigs to worry about.”
The band plans on staying in Orlando Aug. 1-6. The schedule was organized by a tour group that set the agenda, but the group will now also need to stay in Denver on July 31 to make the flight out of DIA.
“It’s going to Disney World and marching, so it’s kind of a big deal,” band member Kyra Mathiowetz said. “I’m not sure if the rest of the state band can go and march without us. There is also a band student from Thermopolis looking for a ride.”
For now, the musicians are desperately seeking help with transportation to and from Denver and are stuck between a rock and the Atlantic Ocean.
The band has already performed in parades in Cody and Sheridan and plans to march in Cheyenne on Friday and Saturday for Frontier Days.
The Disney World trip would be the culmination of a busy summer of marching.
“We were told by the state band director we needed to sign up by last October which we did,” Christensen said. “I thought it would be super cool.”
On paper, everything sounded cool, but the distance to the airport suddenly became an issue, aside from paying for the stay in Orlando.
“I’m going to be honest, it was my parents, and probably most of the kids’ parents who paid, but it was around $2,000 per person,” Christensen said. “You could get a refund if there was a major problem, like a death in the family, and you opted for the insurance.”
Not everyone opted for the insurance, and nobody knows anyway if this qualifies as a major problem.
“We aren’t sure what to do,” Lisa Mathiowetz said. “We just need transportation more than anything.”
Anyone from Powell or Cody with any ideas is welcome to contact Mathiowetz at (605)4 84-8444.
