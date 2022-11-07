A Cody man faces charges as an accessory to the taking of a grizzly bear without a proper license last spring.
Douglas Joel Proffit, 43, allegedly aided his 13-year-old child to shoot the animal during a hunting trip May 30 on the North Fork.
It is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment of no more than one year, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both.
According to the affidavit, Wyoming Game and Fish Department Game Warden Travis Crane received a text message from game warden Grant Gerharter advising that an individual from Cody had mistakenly shot a grizzly bear while black bear hunting.
“Proffit had called [Gerharter] and explained that his 13-year-old son mistakenly shot a grizzly bear near Sleeping Giant Ski Area,” the affidavit said.
On May 31, Crane and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Agent Mike Munn met Proffit at the Cody check station on Yellowstone Avenue.
Proffit had skinned the grizzly bear and collected the entire hide including the head and paws and brought them to the check station in the back of his truck.
“I immediately confirmed it was a grizzly bear, having a large, dished head and large, mostly straight claws on its front feet,” Crane wrote in the affidavit. “The bear was mostly brown/black in color with lighter hair at the tips.”
Proffit told Munn and Crane that he and his son were hunting black bears for the first time this year.
“He stated they were up the North Fork, Shoshone River, near Pahaska, and observed several grizzly bears in the area at that time,” the affidavit said. “He stated they were driving back towards Cody when they observed a vehicle pulled over to the side of the road near the Sleeping Giant Ski Area [where] a woman from the vehicle told Proffit that they were taking pictures of a black bear that ... went over the bank, south of the highway and toward the river.”
When the woman left the area, Proffit told Crane that he and his son decided to pursue the bear. They did not see the bear until they were walking back towards the highway and his truck.
“He saw the bear walking through the trees ... Proffit stated he looked at the bear which was all black and told his son it was a black bear,” the affidavit said. “Proffit told his son to get ready and shoot the bear. The bear was approximately 20 to 30 yards away, and his son shot one time with a 7mm-08 rifle. The bear ran a short distance and died.”
When Proffit got to the bear and looked at its claws, he became “concerned it may have been a grizzly bear,” the affidavit said. “He stated he felt like it was a grizzly bear but was not sure.”
Proffit had recorded a video of the hunt, according to the affidavit.
“In the video, you can hear Proffit instructing his son to get ready to shoot. Proffit stated, ‘it is a black bear.’ He tells his son to shoot the bear. The bear appears somewhat dark in color, as it was wet from the rain,” Crane wrote in the affidavit. “However, I could tell from the video that it was a grizzly bear.”
Proffit has been summoned by Park County Circuit Court to answer to the charge. An arraignment hearing is currently scheduled for Nov. 14 at 9 a.m.
