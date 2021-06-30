Park County Commissioners have opted to delay fire restrictions until after the Fourth of July.
Out of concern for the risk of forest fires and the overall dry conditions, commissioners approved open fire and fireworks restrictions within the county starting July 5.
The resolution passed with a 3-0 vote.
Although Park County Commissioner Lloyd Thiel wanted the resolution to go into effect before this weekend, he voted to pass the resolution, rather than there being no ban at all. A motion from Thiel to enact the ban starting Thursday did not receive a second, so the July 5 order was the only restriction remaining on the table.
“The danger is too great this year,” Thiel said. “If we can just slow down a little bit of it, it might make the difference.”
The restrictions come at the recommendation of Jerry Parker, Park County Fire District No. 2 administrator, who advocated that Stage 1 fire restrictions be put in place.
But Parker pushed for the order to go into effect before this weekend and said he is worried about the rampant firework activity that will be taking place under historically dry conditions.
“Our fear is there would be a wildfire started and taking someone’s property,” he said.
Parker said although it is difficult to enforce the restrictions, lack of fire staffing makes it deserved.
“We only have so many men that can respond to fire calls,” he said. “Given the current conditions, we feel this is the best way to save properties.”
Parker said all of the local fire chiefs are in support of the resolution. Nine other Wyoming counties have a similar restriction at this time and three others are planning on restrictions this week.
The prohibition only applies to land in the county as Cody, Powell and Meeteetse already ban the shooting of most fireworks in city limits.
Any pyrotechnics that will take place during the Stampede Rodeo will still be allowed under City of Cody jurisdiction and the resolution will not impact the main City of Cody fireworks show on Sunday night. Cody Fire Marshal Sam Wilde said there will fire engines on stand-by at that show.
Fires will only be allowed at residences and campsites, within a fire ring centered within a minimum of a 15-foot cleared radius. Trash or refuse fires can only be burned between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 a.m.
Charcoal fires within enclosed grills are permitted and use of acetylene cutting, electric arc welders and metal grinding are also allowed, but only in approved fire rings.
Agricultural burns conducted on private lands are also allowed with the permission of the local fire department.
Violation of the resolution is punishable by up to 30 days in jail and $100 in fines.
“In our opinion, we’re going to be asking people to do the right thing and we believe the majority will,” Wilde said. “There’s always going to be people who don’t abide by this law.”
Commissioner Scott Mangold explained why he was against having the restriction start Thursday, saying he had faith people would use “common sense” and responsibility in their activities.
He also said in conversations with Park County Sheriff Scott Steward, the sheriff told him deputies could not actively enforce the rule, and could only deliver citations for proven illegal use after the fact. Mangold said many constituents told him directly they would still shoot off fireworks despite the ban.
Although commissioner Joe Tilden acknowledged it was the “driest conditions I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said he didn’t believe a fire ban would stop the use of fireworks over the Fourth and that it was not enough time to notify residents.
He made the first motion to put the fire ban into effect on July 5, but that action died on a 2-2 vote with Tilden and Mangold voting for it, and commissioner Lee Livingston and Thiel voting against. Commissioner Dossie Overfield was not at the meeting.
“Enforcement won’t be that easy but if we can curb fire activity through the Fourth ... it could possibly save lives,” said Thiel, a 17-year volunteer firefighter. “We need to adhere to the advice of Jerry Parker.”
Local resident Tony Martoglio said he supported the fire ban starting on Thursday, but requested during the Wednesday meeting an allowance for exemptions be granted, so fire staff could inspect his land to determine if he could safely host a private fireworks show during his son’s wedding. He said he made “precautions” to eliminate fire risk to his land by flooding the fields and moving haystacks around his property. He said if conditions are not windy on Sunday, “I will not light a firework.”
“If it’s not safe we won’t do it,” he said.
The July 5 resolution gives the commissioners the power to grant specific exemptions even after they are put in place, but Parker said he would not recommend granting any.
“The spark of any fire coming down could possibly cause a wildland fire,” he said. “I wouldn’t open up that can of worms.”
Resident Cade Richmond said the county’s effort to ban fireworks because they’re “afraid” of something that could happen is not advisable. He said he and his brother have already invested a significant amount in fireworks for the Fourth.
“I think we need to be able to get back to normal,” Richmond said. “We’re talking about letting people to do something on their own private property.”
“At the potential risk of the other private property,” Livingston countered.
The human-started Robertson Draw Fire north of Clark now measures 29,838 acres with 65% containment.
“That’s typically something we see in mid-late August, and sometimes September,” Wilde said. “That’s an indication of where we’re at this summer.”
Currently, a Stage 1 fire restriction is in place for the Shoshone National Forest, a restriction that went into effect last Friday. BLM restrictions went into effect Wednesday.
The last time the commissioners initiated a fire ban was in 2016 due to the Whit Fire on the North and South forks.
There is no expiration date set on the resolution and the commissioners will wait until Parker advises to lift it.
