Crews responded to a frozen pipe near the Chief Joseph RV Park over the weekend and worked to heat up the pipe and clear the ice on WYO 296. WYDOT asks those traveling through the area just north of the Clarks Fork River on WYO 296 to take extra care and slow down in the work area. (WYDOT photo)

