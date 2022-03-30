Sletten Construction and Plan One Architects have been dismissed from a lawsuit filed against them by firearms manufacturer Gunwerks.
Gunwerks is claiming $3 million in damages for a manufacturing facility that was built for it on Blackburn Avenue but not to the quality and level of detail it desired. Forward Cody, the original defendant in the case, is the current owner of the building and helped organize construction of the facility. Although Gunwerks signed a July 2018 contract with Forward Cody for the project, it was never on any contract with Plan One or Sletten. Gunwerks is accusing the parties of breach of contract and breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing.
Forward Cody’s motion to dismiss the case has not yet been addressed by the court.
In his March 23 decision letter removing Sletten and Plan One from the civil case, Fifth District Court Judge Bill Simpson said Wyoming law bars “third-party claims” such as these.
“In light of Wyoming’s deference to contracting parties’ written documents, along with the provision of the restatement defining third-party beneficiaries and recognizing their possible existence unless the promisor and promisee agree otherwise, and in light of what appears to be the majority rule from other jurisdictions, this court will, as a matter of law, find that the provisions negating third-party beneficiaries are controlling,” Simpson wrote.
Forward Cody signed, as an owner, a separate architectural contract with Plan One and a construction contract with Sletten. Gunwerks wasn’t mentioned in the Sletten contract but was a “client” in the Plan One contract. These contracts explicitly barred third-party claims but Gunwerks said the no-third-party provisions are not valid in this case because they were a beneficiary to the building.
Simpson found fault with this argument because Gunwerks was not explicitly listed as a qualified beneficiary.
In a countersuit filed by Forward Cody against Gunwerks, it claimed Gunwerks has failed to pay its full lease payments since moving into the facility in July 2020.
The Wyoming Business Council funded a $3 million loan and $3 million grant package to construct the manufacturing facility for the company. The 30-year state loan Gunwerks pays on the building carries 1.5% interest. The annual lease payment Gunwerks pays goes toward the debt service with the state. As part of the project, Gunwerks donated roughly 5-acres of property.
“Gunwerks is the owner of the land but not the owner of the finished facility apparently,” Simpson wrote.
The case is expected to involve a five-week jury trial. Simpson said this trial likely won’t take place until 2023.
