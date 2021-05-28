The City of Cody is going to look into just what it would take to bring the Cody Auditorium up to code and allow alcohol again.
On Monday, at the first of three days of budget workshops, Mayor Matt Hall asked city manager Barry Cook to look into the costs associated both with adding a fire suppression system and fixing other issues such as a leaky roof.
“I would like to see us try and get that done,” he said. “A few other council members feel the same way. I think there might be some options in the near future to find some money for that.”
The request came after resident Paula Voerding a member of the Soroptimist Club, asked council members and staff if there was any plan to add a sprinkler system to again allow alcohol on the premises for events.
Cook said plans to fund the more than $100,000 project were cut from the budget, because the project was one of many on a list the city publicized would be done with funds from the proposed general purpose sales tax on last fall’s ballot.
“We removed most everything from that capital project fund because the public most clearly let us know they did not want those items funded,” Brumage said.
Voerding said while she did vote for the sales tax, she had not known that the fire suppression system was tied to those funds.
“We prefer the community center for that party,” she said. “It’s been our only community center. That’s about what we’ve got to hold large scale events. It deals us quite a blow.”
The Soroptimists did find an alternative venue for this year and will hold their annual wine tasting fundraiser June 12 at Riley Arena.
Brumage said another issue is that the Auditorium costs the city $120,000 more to operate than it receives each year, so the investment of new system would not be recouped.
Council member Karen Ballard said a good way to change that would be to raise fees.
“ We have to address (the) structure of fees charged,” she said. “We can’t be undercutting a private business and we can’t be losing this much. In either case we need to tick up the fees.”
Multiple council members said if the facility is to have any investment put in, it should be enough to solve the leaky roof and other issues as well as adding the sprinklers.
The facility was built in 1941.
“I would like to see it remain a community gathering place,” council member Emily Swett said. “But if two years later the roof caves in, it’s not a good plan. Are we going to have to spend another half million in next three years?”
