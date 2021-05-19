Two Cody men are facing felonies for stealing more than 3,000 Pokemon cards from Walmart.
Hudgel Selk, 18, and Logan Brown, 18, were allegedly caught on camera 11 different times stealing trading cards from the store. Each faces a charge for theft of property valued $1,000 or more, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
In total, 3,464 cards were stolen by them. To date, 2,470 cards have been appraised, for a value of $1,070. All of the cards were returned by Brown and Selk to law enforcement authorities.
Selk and Brown were both members of the Yellowstone Quake hockey team last season, although charges were not filed in the case until after the hockey season was completed April 1, the men allegedly admitted to the charges during Jan. 22 interviews at the Park County Detention Center.
The Quake organization didn’t respond for a request to comment, but neither Selk nor Brown participated in any game after Jan. 24, after playing regularly up to that point.
Surveillance footage showed Brown and Selk stealing cards 10 different times Dec. 27-Jan. 8 and the two returned for another theft on Jan. 21.
The two would allegedly take the cards from the front of the store and hide them in the bike section. Then they would return later and conceal the cards under their shirts as they walked out of the store.
Authorities were able to identify Selk through surveillance footage showing him walking out of the store and getting into a vehicle belonging to his father. His father then identified his son and Brown to authorities. When Cody Police Officer Patrick Geraghty first questioned Selk he said he was evasive and said, “I don’t know what I did.”
Geraghty said this drew an exasperated response from his father who was sitting in on the interview, which is when the room became “awkwardly silent.”
Selk eventually told Geraghty he and Brown stole the cards in hopes of finding a rare Pokemon they could resell for a $100-$300 profit.
“Logan explained it depends on the species of Pokemon card, since some are worth more than others,” Geraghty said.
According to the affidavit, both said they were planning on having the stolen cards appraised by a third-party grading service and then selling them online. Both parties expressed remorse for their actions, according to Geraghty, but when asked why he didn’t pay, Brown responded that he “honestly, didn’t want to.”
Selk and Brown were both given personal recognizance bonds after their initial appearance hearing on April 30. They both waived their preliminary hearings and had their case bound over to district court May 8. Private attorney Jalie Meinecke is representing Selk while public defender Tim Blatt is representing Brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.