The late Sen. Hank Coe will be honored at the airport he helped turn into the success it is today.
On Tuesday night city council members unanimously approved a request that began with the Park County commissioners and officially names the terminal at Yellowstone Regional Airport after the longtime state senator.
Park County Commissioner Joe Tilden spoke on behalf of all commissioners in strongly supporting the request, while son H.R. Coe and former airport board colleague Bruce McCormack also spoke of the well-earned tribute they felt the terminal naming will be.
The airport will still be Yellowstone Regional Airport.
“We are very much in favor of it, we support it,” Tilden said. “We believe it would be very appropriate to name the terminal after him.”
Coe recalled all of the passion his father put into the airport and ensuring it offered an important service to the city.
“He worked for YRA for so long, it was his passion,” Coe said. “I remember how mad he’d get at me when I said I was flying out of Billings.”
McCormack spoke to the decades of work Sen. Coe invested in preparing the airport for commercial service, then to the daily, nonstop flights it boasts today.
“Any of the nine commercial airports in Wyoming could name something after Hank and it would not be inappropriate, he helped all the airports for so long,” McCormack said. “He was instrumental in a way I think no one in Wyoming has ever been.”
