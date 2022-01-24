Wyoming’s high school graduation rates increased to 82.4% for the class of 2020-21, marking the eighth consecutive year of improvement from the Class of 2013 (77.6%).
Cody High School held steady at 89.4%, the same as the 2019-20 school year.
Eight of nine students at Meeteetse High School graduated for a rate of 88.9%.
Heart Mountain Academy had 16 of 22 seniors graduate for a rate of 72.7%
Powell High School finished the 2020-21 school year with a graduation rate of 94.2%, down just a bit from 94.7% the previous year.
Wyoming posted 17 school districts with graduation rates of 90% or above, including Park No. 1 (Powell), according to the Wyoming Department of Education in a recent release.
The rates are based on a cohort year, or a grouping of students expected to graduate on time (four years) at the end of the same school year (the cohort year).
Since the 2009-10 school year, the WDE has calculated graduation rates using a federal four-year adjusted model from the U.S. Department of Education, complying with federal law that requires all states to calculate graduation rates the same way.
Students are counted in the four-year “on-time” high school graduation rate if they earn a diploma by Sept. 15 following their cohort’s fourth year.
Five- and six-year graduation rates are also calculated and appear in separate data.
At Cody High School, 110 of 123 qualified students graduated in 2021.
Of 143 students at Powell High School, 135 graduated in the allotted four-year time frame.
In 2013, the Wyoming graduation rate stood at 77.6%
This year’s 82.4% was 0.10% higher than last year’s 82.3%.
