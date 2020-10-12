(2) comments

Fox Blue River
Fox Blue River

More like chump train.

DeweyV
DeweyV

Trumpapalooza. The supreme irony of this caravan of Trump luvvin' pandumbic nomasker virus denying gubbamint hatin' horde of horn honkers is that they drove 26 miles straight into the parking lot of the drive-thru Covid 19 testing area.

If anyone needs Covid 19 tests, it's these fine folks. If not now, definitely during the incubation period of 7-20 days. Cognition tests will have to wait till November 3rd.

