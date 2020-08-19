It was a close county commissioner race Tuesday with one incumbent holding their seat while another lost to a strong challenger.
Incumbent Lee Livingston of Cody and challenger Scott Mangold of Powell took the two available seats. Jake Fulkerson, vying for a second term, was not reelected. Challenger Ted Smith came in fourth.
Livingston was the top vote-getter in the race, drawing 32.5% (4,272 votes). It was his third consecutive election of pulling the most votes.
“I’m glad the voters still have confidence in me,” Livingston said. “I’ve felt I’ve done a good job.”
Not far behind him was Mangold, who drew 30.35% (3,979 votes).
Mangold, a former Powell mayor and current city councilman, said he wasn’t sure of his Cody-based support entering election night.
He said he campaigned at the Concerts in the Park and talked with downtown business owners but was limited in his door knocking efforts due to the COVID-19 social distancing concerns.
“I think I got at least a message of trust across for some Cody voters to give me a try,” Mangold said.
Fulkerson took third with 26.6% (3,491 votes).
“I was shocked and humbled,” he said.
Early in the night after 4,872 early and absentee votes had been collected, Fulkerson held a slim, eight-vote lead over Mangold.
But that lead evaporated once the election day votes returned.
“I think Mangold is going to be a great commissioner,” Fulkerson said.
Livingston held a strong lead through the entire election night. Still, he said he never found it a certain victory.
“I didn’t have a lot of concerns, but you never can take it for granted,” he said.
The upcoming few years will likely be a lively time for the commissioners as they tackle many budgetary and community-wide economic issues brought on by declining fossil fuel revenues and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to the pandemic, the county was already in a process of downsizing due to declining revenues and consistent expenses.
“The commissioner race had a lot of attention,” Mangold said. “A lot of it deals with money which will be something to keep an eye on.”
Mangold said he was surprised and pleased with the overall voter turnout in the commissioner race.
Fulkerson, who was the 2019 commissioner chairman, said he has no regrets from the campaign trail or about the decisions he has made as a commissioner for the past nine months. Over the last year, Fulkerson remained firm about not re-hiring for county positions until a 90-day trial period with the position unfilled was engaged.
He said he is excited for a new chapter of his life and has “complete respect for his peers” on the commissioners’ board.
Smith, a little-known county custodian entering the race, took in 9.8% of the vote, with 1,294 people casting their support for him. He was seen multiple times canvassing through downtown Cody wearing a homemade sandwich board.
(1) comment
Never overestimate the underintelligence of the Wyoming voter.
We should have kept Jake and sent the outfitter packing, since that's what he does anyway... the PCBCC is too ballasted with cowboy types as is. Needed to adjust that.
While way too libertarian and ruddy for my tastes, Scott Mangold will be good for the board. The Powell Valley deserves representation. It's a plus he does not wear a Stetson.
