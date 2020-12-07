The Beartooth Ranch, a 657-acre property sitting along the drainage of the Clarks Fork Canyon of the Yellowstone River, will continue looking for a manager that is properly equipped for handling its needs into the near future.
At a Nov. 17 Wyoming Game and Fish Commission meeting, the board decided with a 5-1 vote to reject a proposal for G&F to take over management of the property. Currently, the ranch is managed by the Office of State Lands and Investments. The G&F Commission appeared unconvinced its management would significantly alter the nature of the area or future opportunities therein.
“So the wildlife can be better managed and also (for) better opportunities for hunters, fishermen, and other recreationalists,” said Len Fortunato, Beartooth Ranch committee chairman.
G&F has been responsible for managing an easement to the river that crosses through the ranch and also maintains the ranch’s access road, boat launch, parking lots and a recently installed comfort station.
“What are you providing access to?” Fortunato said. “Marginal hunting, fishing, recreational opportunities. The people in Park County want that to be better.”
The Clarks Fork, a Blue Ribbon trout fishery, flows through the ranch. The property is also home to bald and golden eagles, peregrine falcons and ospreys. Although moose, deer, bears and elk have also been seen on the property, Fortunato said the land has “marginal” hunting opportunities.
Jenny DeSarro of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition sees the property as a hidden gem that could become even more valuable as home development increases in Clark. She encouraged the commission to delay making any decision until it learned more information.
G&F Deputy Director John Kennedy argued public access, habitat conservation and G&F wildlife management already taking place on the property, and other priorities in the region, make the property unworthy of a G&F overhaul of property management.
Earlier in the meeting, the commission approved purchasing a similar-sized property in southwestern Wyoming for $1.6 million, but Kennedy said the access and existing wildlife management already taking place on-site make the Beartooth Ranch a lower priority area.
“We budget based on priorities,” Kennedy said. “At this point, we don’t see the level of priority that we’d advance this to annual budgeting.”
G&F Commissioner Dave Rael, of Cowley, was the only member to vote for the transfer.
“We’re being offered a property for nothing … and it makes no sense why we wouldn’t accept that now,” he said during the meeting. “To me, it’s a no-brainer.”
G&F leaders did leave an open invitation for the Ranch Committee to return to the commission for assistance on individual projects and habitat improvement plans.
The ranch has a rather volatile history over the past 20 years.
Convicted boat captain and cocaine-smuggler Stewart Allen Bost owned and resided on the property until 1996 when he was apprehended by authorities. The ranch was then turned over to state control under the terms of a memorandum of understanding that stipulated the property could never be leased or sold. The MOU deed for the property between the U.S. Marshals Service and the Wyoming Attorney General asserts that Beartooth Ranch be used “solely as a public area reserved for recreational or historic purposes or for the preservation of natural conditions.”
Jason Crowder, deputy director of OSLI, said although the other properties his department manages are primarily revenue-generating state trust lands, it does manage other recreation-based parcels. What makes the Clark ranch different is its restrictive leasing prohibition.
This stipulation has drawn criticism from the Park County Commissioners and state Legislatures in the past, such as in 2018 when consideration for changing the lease to allow private leasing took place, but was ultimately rejected by the commissioner board.
Who’s the boss?
The property located off County Road 8UC in Clark has been run by OSLI since 1999.
Fortunato said the department is not equipped to provide wildlife management to a non-revenue generating parcel.
“It can be best done that way by transferring it to Game and Fish,” he said. “The habitat management is not hindered by the regulations of OSLI which are made for doing leases.”
G&F Commission Vice President Patrick Crank disagreed and cited how grazing leases must work with OSLI to improve water and grazing potential.
“I don’t think OSLI owning it … is a hindrance to what you want done,” Crank said.
Fortunato said a habitat management plan must be established for the land, but OSLI staff refuses to render such a project the property.
Crowder said he and his staff are open to conversations with G&F about future management opportunities.
He also said OSLI has comleted a variety of projects on the land, including fence installations and removing old cabins.
Despite two structures associated with the property being removed by a private contractor hired through the state, the foundations for these buildings still remain.
“We’re looking to clean up the area left over from the house,” Fortunato said. “We’re getting a quote on what that would take.”
What’s the cost?
Fortunato said there is no immediate need for an influx of funding on the ranch, but would like to see improved management of the current habitat and improvement to the forage for the resident wildlife. He said if G&F did take over management, the committee would continue to assist and raise funds for projects.
“That’s where I see a big problem,” G&F Commission President Peter Dube said. “Currently, we manage our properties as we see priorities … this is priority No. 1 for you, it wouldn’t necessarily be priority No. 1 for us. If we have a committee lording over what we’re supposed and not supposed to do, I see that as a real stumbling block.”
Fortunato also said there is a possibility a private nongovernmental organization could sign up to help manage the property.
The property is currently tax exempt under OSLI, but Kennedy said it would cost $2,000-$3,000 annually if under G&F ownership.
The Beartooth Ranch Committee was created by the Park County commissioners in 2018 as a think tank to generate and present ideas on how to effectively manage the ranch. In August, the commissioners voted to permanently cut all ties to the committee.
The committee has raised around $87,000 donated by Wyoming Outdoorsmen, Park County Recreation Board, Trout Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, Bureau of Land Management, Greater Yellowstone Coalition, to erect two picnic shelters, fencing and irrigation equipment.
“That is to improve the overall usability of the area, which the people of Park County want to happen,” Fortunato said. “This has a high priority with the citizens of Park County and it has a high priority with the Park County commissioners.”
He said the property is a “ready-made” venue for high-level recreational opportunities but a few of the G&F commission members questioned this potential because of the ranch’s convoluted past. Crank even more pointedly described the land as “a postage stamp in the middle of nowhere,” unconvinced G&F management would change anything on the property
“I don’t see how Game and Fish ownership would make it more positive,” he said. “It does commit the commission to potentially spending public money in a public access point that’s kind of in the middle of nowhere.”
