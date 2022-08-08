One of the special things about Cody is the amazing recreation right at outdoorsmen and women’s fingertips, and Newton Lakes just north of town are no exception.
With water levels now receded, private groups and government entities are working to maintain and improve on the opportunities East Newton Lake and West Newton Lake have to offer.
“Those two lakes attract a lot of people,” Game and Fish fisheries biologist Brad Sorensen said. “Whether it’s fishing, walking your dog or kayaking, there is always someone enjoying those lakes.”
The Newton Lakes Working Group formed around four years ago to try and address the water from West Newton Lake flowing into East Newton Lake and helping, among other things, to prevent illegally stocked goldfish in West Newton from spilling into the smaller lake which boasts some of the best fishing in the area.
The group worked with Trout Unlimited to get a high berm built, move outhouses, make the parking lot and put in fencing, but high precipitation the past couple of years left another dilemma the entities had try to figure out a solution to.
“The water was about four or five feet higher in East Newton Lake and inundated the fishing pier for about a year and a half to two years,” said Robert Crooks, president of the Cody Anglers Group and member of the Newton Lakes Working Group. “The water was over the fishing pier and when it came back down there was junk all over it.”
Not knowing exactly what to do, the group reached out to the BLM for a solution.
“I asked my fire team when Robert called,” BLM resource area manager Cade Powell said. “That was definitely out of the scope of what we usually do. The fire team said, ‘we can take care of that’, and they brought out a high pressure sprayer and were able to actually spray all of that junk off. It is Bureau of Reclamation land, and we were just helping out as a good neighbor.”
With the water now lower, the groups are now working with the Game and Fish to address other issues.
“There is a lot of work going on out there with different agencies,” Crooks said. “Now that the water has come back down we need to put back in permanent outhouses, not just port-a-potties, and we are working on putting in a boat ramp but it’s challenging with the elevation changes out there.”
The Newton Lakes Working Group has monitored the temperatures in the lakes during the hot summers, helped keep an eye on the sinkholes at West Newton and just try to figure out the nuances of the lakes.
“That working group has been fantastic,” Sorensen said. “They are dedicated and gathering some fantastic data the G&F doesn’t have the resources to do. They have been instrumental in getting the parking lot and the fencing and been pretty aggressive brainstorming how to manage the water in those lakes.”
The lakes have gone though plenty of changes throughout the years already.
West Newton Lake was used as an irrigation supply 40 years ago on the Trail Creek Ranch and had some fish in it, while East Newton was historically a shallow depression.
When high water and fish spilled over into East Newton Lake in the 1980s, G&F saw that as an opportunity to use the lake to hold trout up to 10 pounds from which to harvest eggs and milk for potentially bigger trout to stock throughout the state.
Through the decades, however, the G&F realized the 10-pound fish weren’t the ones producing the big ones.
“Now it’s about genetic diversity,” Sorensen said. “And with the goldfish we haven’t seen any negative response with the trout population, but the goldfish are an issue and hard to get rid of.”
Managing the lakes has taken a lot of time and effort, but groups involved are dedicated to keeping the area a rewarding destination just minutes from town, and make more improvements now that the water levels are once again back down.
“The working group is calculating discharge of water coming in, tracking the levels after runoff from spring, monitoring the sinkholes and trying to figure out how to keep water in West Newton Lake,” Crooks said. “There are great fisheries out there and we’d like to keep them that way.”
