A Jackson man is recovering at his parents’ home in Clark following an assault Oct. 15.
Noble Handley, father of 31-year-old Dawson Handley, said his son’s jaw sustained multiple fractures following an encounter with two hunters. Dawson had reconstructive surgery in Billings last week and is now rehabbing at his parents’ house, Noble said.
“He certainly looks like our boy, but he’s not quite the same right now,” Noble said. “It was kind of a life-changing dumb incident.”
Noble said the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Shale Creek, up the Greys River corridor in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Dawson and his hunting party were assaulted by another hunting party — later identified by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office as Shea Patrice Sanchez of Green River and Jared Michael Olguin of Elizabeth, Colo. — over a hunting dispute.
Dawson and his party had first encountered Sanchez and Olguin around 8 a.m. butchering a cow elk, Noble said. Sanchez and Olguin let the hunters know about another four-point elk they had shot earlier down the road that they were planning to butcher later in the day.
Around 10 a.m., Dawson and his party encountered a 5x6 elk that had been dead for some time, Noble said. After deliberating and not wanting to waste the meat — and not seeing any evidence of recent hunter activity in the area — they chose to butcher it themselves.
“They decided that, if somebody else came along, they would give up the elk,” Noble said. “But nobody ever came.”
Dawson and his party finished butchering the elk and brought it to their camp around 1 p.m. and proceeded to hunt for the rest of the afternoon. Around 5:30 p.m., they reencountered Sanchez and Olguin.
“They were pretty agitated and vindictive and accused my son and his party of stealing their elk,” Noble said.
When Sanchez and Olguin began attacking a member of Dawson’s hunting party, he intervened to de-escalate the incident, but one of the hunters threw a partially full beer can at him, and then began attacking him, Noble said. Sanchez and Olguin also stole a backpack from the hunting party before leaving.
Noble said “plenty of beer was available and being consumed” by both Sanchez and Olguin.
Dawson was taken to St. John’s Health in Jackson for treatment before being transferred to Billings for reconstructive surgery on his jaw, Noble said. He will spend weeks recovering at home with his family in Clark.
“Surgery went well,” Dawson wrote in an update posted on his GoFundMe page. “Got a plate on the ... front left of my jaw. The back right is hard to get to (and) close to (the) facial nerve, so they opted to just wire me shut. Should be about three weeks in the cage. Lots of pain right now, but no pain, no gain.”
As of Oct. 20, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office had concluded its investigation into the attack and filed affidavits supporting the charges of aggravated assault and robbery against Sanchez and Olguin, with arrests expected in the near future, Noble said.
A friend of Dawson has organized a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical expenses and time missed from work as he recovers. As of Oct. 24, over $12,000 had been raised from 145 donors.To contribute, see www.gofundme.com/f/dawson-handley-broken-jaw-fund?qid=e149e8824c96b935e3eeb4b5b7ba3e0d.
