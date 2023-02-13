A recent misunderstanding between the Gardiner Chamber of Commerce and the Park County commissioners regarding “plowing the plug” has led the chamber to amend its minutes from a November meeting.

Austin Waisanen

The Gardiner Chamber just misquoted someone in it's meeting minutes. Scrivener's error. Not a big deal. But the nervous propagandists at the unfortunately named "Protect Our Plug" read that Park County, WY had agreed to plow and thought they had been outdone with their spreading of nonsense. So now the Gardiner Chamber can proceed with the very important task of revising a sentence on a months old document no one will read again. Last I knew the minutes of an out-of-state private organization were not usually how governmental action is announced. Plowing opponents are obviously worried.

