A recent misunderstanding between the Gardiner Chamber of Commerce and the Park County commissioners regarding “plowing the plug” has led the chamber to amend its minutes from a November meeting.
In a Feb. 7 letter to the chamber, the commissioners expressed concerns with the minutes that said the county had agreed to “plow the plug” — an unplowed stretch of the Beartooth Highway between Cooke City and Pilot Creek — should an agreement be reached between Wyoming and Montana.
Further, the minutes said the county had agreed to spend “no more than $60K” each year on plowing expenses.
In their letter, the commissioners said the minutes were a misinterpretation of the county’s position on a controversial issue, and no financial commitment had been made.
“At no time did (Park County Engineer Brian) Edwards offer on Park County, Wyoming’s behalf that we would be willing to or agreeable to ‘plowing the plug,’” the commissioners wrote. “Such an agreement would require approval by the Board of Park County Commissioners through a formal action and would likely receive significant public scrutiny. The fact that a section of the plug lies within the State of Montana’s jurisdictional limits further complicates the issue from this County’s perspective.”
The commissioners wrote that, during the fall of 2022, Edwards was approached by the Gardiner chamber to provide the labor and equipment costs for the county to plow various county roads in the Sunlight and Crandall areas as well as the 4.8-mile section of the Beartooth Highway from the Chief Joseph intersection to Pilot Creek.
Park County currently plows the Pilot Creek snowmobile parking area and the 4.8-mile section of Beartooth/Highway 212 as part of a memorandum of understanding among the county, the Wyoming Department of Parks and Cultural Resources, and the Shoshone National Forest.
The commissioners said Edwards’ estimates, ranging from $3,000 to $6,500 per mile, were provided in a good faith effort as part of a feasibility study being conducted by the Gardiner chamber, and should never have been interpreted as a commitment of funds.
After receiving the letter, both Shaleas Harrison of the Park Access Recommendation Committee and Gardiner chamber executive director Terese Petcoff apologized for the misunderstanding and said the minutes would be corrected at the chamber’s next meeting.
“The Gardiner Chamber was under no impression that the Park County Wyoming Commission had entered into a formal agreement to ‘Plow the Plug’ and understood that the provided information was only a cost estimate,” Petcoff wrote in an email to Edwards. “I did not realize that my summary of the presentation would be interpreted in any other way.”
Plowing the plug has been a public debate for decades. Snowmobilers have been vocal and persistent in their opposition to plowing, arguing it would limit some of their trail access and complicate parking, while advocates have spotlighted the positive economic and public safety impacts of such a change.
In a Feb. 8 email to Edwards, Harrison said her group and the Gardiner chamber remain committed to plowing the plug.
“The Gardiner Chamber of Commerce’s support for plowing the plug did not depend on the cost estimates (from Park County), and we remain committed to plowing the plug for the safety and viable economy of Cooke City residents and businesses,” Harrison wrote.
The Gardiner Chamber just misquoted someone in it's meeting minutes. Scrivener's error. Not a big deal. But the nervous propagandists at the unfortunately named "Protect Our Plug" read that Park County, WY had agreed to plow and thought they had been outdone with their spreading of nonsense. So now the Gardiner Chamber can proceed with the very important task of revising a sentence on a months old document no one will read again. Last I knew the minutes of an out-of-state private organization were not usually how governmental action is announced. Plowing opponents are obviously worried.
