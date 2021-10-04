A contract that was pulled from a Cody School Board agenda the morning of the June 1 meeting would have added a consulting service for a school program that teachers said they did not need.
The contract would have paid Goble Brown & Associates to be a consultant for Career and Technical Education programs in the Cody School District.
The details of the contract paint a picture of the company as a do-it-all group that would advise CTE teachers on best practices and curriculum; work with colleges, trade schools and industry partners to ensure the best instruction possible; and do much of the heavy lifting on grant writing in a variety of areas that extended far beyond the scope of CTE.
Some of the services the company would have provided include:
• Reviewing relevant instructional practices and structure, content and presentation to reflect the Wyoming Profile of a Graduate model
• Analyzing district structure to maximize federal Perkins grant funding
• Review occupational and community needs
• Review facility compliance to be in line with state, federal and industry standards
• Assist district in developing CTE practices
• Serve as a coach for CTE instructors
• Act as a presenter on business management and personal finance topics
• Maximize federal grant funding through a variety of sources, and source grants that include monetary coronavirus relief and address special needs.
Later in June assistant superintendent Tim Foley, now the interim superintendent, laid out how curriculum development works in the district. Rather than buy a pre-built curriculum from an outside company, the district builds its own to comply with state standards, and he said teachers are constantly working to update and improve their methodologies through departmental meetings and a cyclical curriculum review process. CTE teachers work with other teachers in the CTE department locally and around the state to improve and update their curriculums and methodologies.
CTE courses can be more challenging to keep updated, as new technology and techniques crop up in the fields, but recently retired Cody High School CTE teacher Patty Brus said the district’s teaching staff has been up to the challenge and has put in hundreds of hours in the past year alone to ensure they are up to date on the latest in their fields. CTE teachers are required by the state to receive 75 hours of additional training in their field each year to stay current.
“These people aren’t sitting on their tails and lollygagging,” Brus, the former culinary arts teacher, said. “They’re working to improve the curriculum.”
The Goble Brown contract also came well ahead of the finalization of the state’s Profile of a Graduate guidelines for CTE courses. Guidelines are still under development and the second phase of a three-stage development process is not expected to be completed until December of this year, about halfway through the proposed contract’s term.
Brus also worked as the Perkins coordinator for the district, an extra-duty assignment that involved assisting with grant writing efforts to get more money for the district and performing the data entry necessary to determine Perkins grant funding. In the past year, Brus and the other CTE teachers were able to get more than $36,000 in additional funding for the CTE programs in the district. She also discovered an error in the state reporting process that would have meant reduced funding for the district because Cody runs on trimesters instead of semesters.
Other grant funding efforts were handled by other district employees and fell broadly under the purview of Foley’s office as the assistant superintendent.
Part of Perkins funding also relies on the district getting a certain number of “completers” each year, students who complete three or more CTE courses during their time in high school. Last spring, the high school added a business management course to its curriculum to give students the ability to become a completer in more CTE content areas.
Additionally, the CTE teachers in the district already had a network of business and industry professionals, from managers of retail stores to governmental organizations, along with instructors at Northwest College that they consult with to ensure they are teaching students the skills most needed by local industry and at the post-secondary level.
Then-superintendent Peg Monteith knew of this advisory board at least as of March 17 of this year, evidenced by email conversations between her and CTE teacher Jim Collins, who explained the structure and membership of the board. The Cody Enterprise obtained these emails from Brus, who was included in the conversation. Collins noted the board includes NWC faculty and a business that manufactures parts for airplanes and satellites and told Monteith about the advisory board’s next meeting.
Monteith responded to that email with the following message on March 18, the day she formed G&B Educatiion (sic) Associates with Craig Goble:
“Thanks, Jim! The more I learn about CTE the more I realize I know nothing!! Thanks for letting me know! Would you mind sending me a list of your members and their roles? As we continue to build out our CTE opportunities, ensuring that we have some real movers and shakers on that Advisory Council is so helpful! Does anyone from NWC sit on that council?”
(Editor’s note: Enterprise news editor Zac Taylor and editor Amber Steinmetz have served as CTE advisory members as well.)
CTE CLASSES
Career and technical education has been a growing area of importance for schools across the country. In the Cody School District, classes range from computer science to industrial design.
The district also has a CTE Advisory Council as required as part of its federal Perkins grant. That council generally meets each year with teachers in their respective fields to offer advice on how to better prepare students for the industries they represent.
