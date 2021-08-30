Since Zakary Diller didn’t have a home to stash his allegedly stolen guns, he decided some bushes around the corner from where he committed the crime would be the best place to store them.
But it was his less than discreet hiding spot that revealed Diller’s theft of five guns and other artifacts pilfered during an alleged burglary at Old Trail Town in the early morning of Aug. 23.
Diller, 23, is now facing up to 48 years in prison and $75,000 in fines for charges of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, theft of a firearm, theft of property valued $1,000 or more, and possession of a firearm as a felon. Although Diller was known to regularly carry a firearm on his person according to court documents, there was no proof provided in the affidavit that he did so while committing the alleged crimes, which accounts for the aggravated burglary charge.
Diller is also accused of stealing three custom-made knives, three ropes, an antique cartridge belt and holster, another holster, a bullwhip, spurs, an 1890 buckskin shirt, a hide coat, two Hudson Bay blankets, a white felt cowboy hat, a pair of binoculars, chaps, two ammunition belts and an antique ammunition box.
He is accused of breaking into four different structures and the gift shop at Old Trail Town. Locks were broken off every building that was burglarized.
According to the affidavit, an attempt was also made to pry open one of the cash registers and another register was also tampered with, but no cash was removed from either. The suspect did find one of the hidden register drawer keys but tried using it on the wrong register. A receipt inadvertently printed during one of the attempts showed a time of 12:50 a.m. Aug. 23.
In the Arland Cabin, Diller is accused of prying open two cabinet displays, and breaking a display glass. There was no damage done to the burglarized Shell Store and Curly’s Cabin.
In the Mud Springs Cabin, police found a new, 18-inch set of red-and-black bold cutters with a Tractor Supply tag still attached to one of the handles, lying on a bed.
“This set of bolt cutters were apparently used as the entry tool used to cut the lock hasps of each of the burglarized buildings,” Cody Police Officer Richard Tillery said in the affidavit.
Tillery said he could see a heavy layer of dirt and gravel on the bed’s red blanket.
Also found in that room was an empty bottle of Dasani water possibly stolen from the gift shop.
A quick buck
Diller was homeless and had only been working at Eagle Recovery for about three days before his arrest.
The day after the crime scene investigation, Mike Wood, owner of Eagle Recovery, reported to Cody Police that Diller was in possession of stolen guns and had recently sold some.
“Mike questioned the legitimate ownership of such items because he knew Diller was homeless and had been living on the streets in Cody,” Tillery said.
Wood said another employee, Rick Johnson, told him he and Diller travelled to Advanced Veterinary Care on West Yellowstone Avenue the evening of Aug. 23, where he observed Diller pull three antique firearms from the bushes that had been wrapped in a red blanket. Advanced Veterinary is located directly south of Old Trail Town. Wood said he also saw a set of spurs in Diller’s backpack he had been trying to sell, and Johnson said he saw a bullwhip in the bag.
This employee told police Diller had informed him he had “come by” the antique firearms he wanted to sell. Although he wasn’t interested in buying any, Johnson directed him to a friend who did.
This friend, Brent Linder, showed interest in an engraved silver Colt .45 single action Army handgun with ivory grips and two other firearms.
Johnson gave Diller a ride to sell the guns since he did not have a vehicle. Their first stop was to Advanced Veterinary, where he saw Diller pull two Colt .45s, a gun belt, a Springfield carbine rifle, and two ammunition belts from behind the bushes. Next, they went to Diamond Basin where they met Linder and negotiated a price of $1,500 for all of the items. Linder said an antique ammunition box containing loose rounds of live ammunition was also part of the sale.
When the sale was completed, Linder drove Diller to the Game and Fish check station on Yellowstone, which was the last time he saw or heard from him.
Johnson told police at this point, “he believed Diller’s story about how he obtained the firearms and didn’t have any suspicions that the items had been stolen.”
When police told him the weapons were believed stolen from Old Trail Town, he agreed to cooperate with the investigation.
Johnson then performed a recorded, speaker-phone call with Diller, during which Diller said he had no more guns left to sell, but would have some more by that weekend.
“Diller expressed intent to go out and steal more things and sell them this weekend,” Jack Hatfield, Park County deputy prosecuting attorney, said during Diller’s initial hearing Friday.
Diller also mentioned during the phone call he had seven different items in his possession that matched up with items stolen from Old Trail Town.
Johnson told officers Diller carried a loaded firearm in either his backpack or pocket and talked about carrying it in his pants.
Final pieces
Tillery and Cody Police Detective Scott Burlingame first made contact with Diller at Eagle Recovery.
“As I made contact with Diller, I saw he was wearing a white felt hat, and was wearing a new large knife in a brown, leather sheath on his belt,” Tillery said.
Diller agreed to come to the Park County Law Enforcement Center for questioning and was handcuffed for transport. At first he denied the charges, but “after some encouragement to tell the truth” Diller allegedly admitted to the burglaries at Old Trail Town and the theft of the wire cutters from Tractor Supply, Tillery said.
Diller said he had used money from the gun sale to rent a room at the Big Bear Motel and to purchase a throwing hatchet and fireworks.
He said he had initially hidden items in the bushes but later kept one of the handguns under an empty shed located at the corner of Cougar and Blackburn avenues. It was also in this shed where he spent the night after the burglary so he could be near Eagle Recovery where he worked the next day.
The handgun was found that same day by a citizen who had spotted it inside the shed and called the police.
Diller named other locations of stolen property, one near the Cody Firearms Experience. Burlingame found a number of items there but was unable to find the chaps Diller said he had hidden near Geysers on the Terrace.
Linder cooperated with police and turned over the items he bought from Diller. Tillery said in the affidavit, the investigation may not be complete and further charges may be filed.
Diller was placed under arrest and booked as an inmate at the Detention Center. He is currently being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
“He is an extreme flight risk and danger to the community because of the nature of his convicted felonies,” Hatfield said.
Diller was convicted of aggravated assault in 2018 when he held a knife against a woman’s throat and threatened her life, “growling like a bear” as he held the knife in his teeth, according to the Grand Junction, Colo., Sentinel. He also received misdemeanors for theft and false identification in 2019.
“As young as he is, Mr. Diller has racked quite an extensive record so far,” Hatfield said.
Diller spent most of his initial hearing on Friday scowling, and refused to answer a number of questions from Circuit Court Judge Bruce Waters.
According to a post on his Facebook, Diller moved to Cody on July 19, and one commenter also made a reference to him living in Cody in the past.
On Aug. 5, Diller was arrested by Cody Police on an active warrant from Grand Junction, Colo. Although the original warrant called for nationwide extradition, the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office later opted to reduce the extradition to in-state only and declined to have him transferred. As a result he was released from the Park County Detention Center on Aug. 11, just 12 days before he allegedly committed the burglary at Old Trail Town.
In his most recent charge in Colorado, Diller is accused of assault to cause injury with a deadly weapon.
“Our new case against him will take precedence (over the Colorado charges) and he would not be eligible for extradition until he either posted bond or our case is complete,” Hatfield said.
Diller is scheduled for a 10 a.m. preliminary hearing on Friday in Circuit Court.
