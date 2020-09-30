After a successful career in health care, Dr. Frank Middleton hopes to put his experience to work as a member of the West Park Hospital Board of Trustees.
Middleton is one of two candidates running for the at-large seat on the board.
“My dear friend Lenox Baker, who is the current board chairman, asked if I would serve and I’d be honored to do so,” Middleton said. “It’s time for me to chip in and give back to the community I’ve fallen in love with.”
Middleton is board certified in both internal medicine and infectious diseases. During his medical career he practiced internal medicine and consulted on infectious diseases cases. He also taught at a major medical school and was appointed epidemiologist (an infection control officer) at a 350-bed acute care hospital. Later he accepted a leadership role in a developing health plan.
“I’ve had a variety of roles in health care,” he said. “I have been and continue to be a passionate advocate for the patient – for the patient receiving the right care at the right time at the right price.”
He also served in the U.S. Navy on active duty in Vietnam, caring for wounded and ill marines at a Naval Support Activity Hospital. He earned a Medal of Meritorious Service.
Middleton and his wife Catherine moved to Cody more than a year ago to be closer to his son, who does research on the migratory patterns in the Yellowstone ecosystem.
“My wife and I had been coming to Cody for years to visit family,” he said. “We’ve developed roots here. My granddaughter was born at Cody Regional Health.”
He said CRH is a place people in Cody can be proud of.
“It has strong leadership and support from the community,” he said. “Going in my goal would be to listen and learn. I want to work to continue the tradition of aspiring to excellence in Cody health care.”
He also said his background as an infection control officer could be beneficial during the pandemic.
“I can’t image what a difficult time it’s been for Cody Regional, but they’ve done an excellent job throughout,” he said. “I’m eager to bring my experience to Cody Regional and represent this community.”
